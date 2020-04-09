A Kenyan official charged with spontaneously spreading the coronavirus

MOMBASA – A Kenyan court indicted a senior regional government official on Thursday for spreading the novel coronavirus by going public without warning, an accusation he has denied.

Kenya, which has 179 confirmed cases and six deaths from coronavirus, has banned all public gatherings and limited the number of mourners at the funerals.

Kilifi County Deputy Governor Gideon Saburi, was arrested Friday after completing a 14-day government-run quota after the ministry of health said it was positive for coronavirus.

The Mombasa Senior Magistrate’s court has accused him of committing the crime between March 6 and 22, but has not been given details.

“Gideon Saburi … inside Kilifi County … while suffering from an infectious disease, especially COVID-19, intentionally and unlawfully, without caution, exposed yourself publicly,” the charge sheet read in court.

Saburi denied the charge and was remanded until April 15 when his bail application was heard.

Saburi’s lawyer said he was unfairly treated for comments made by President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Kenyatta said on Thursday that Saburi had broken the rules and had traveled to Mombasa and Kilifi after landing in Nairobi from Germany.

“You don’t have the right to go on to infected other people with this virus just because you are a leader,” Kenyatta said in an interview Tuesday on Kikuyu radio stations.

“This is what I want. I ask the court to have him in prison for 10 years because of the people he affected.”

Last month, a Kenyan lawmaker who was up in parliament was forced to cry “quarantine! Quarantine!” After another lawmaker pointed out he had just arrived from London.

South Africa put its communications minister on “special leave” for two months, of which one will not be paid, on Wednesday for violating the policies of an entire country and hiring a former official. (Additional reporting by George Obulutsa in Nairobi and Alexander Winning in Johnnesburg; Writing by George Obulutsa; editing by Nick Macfie)