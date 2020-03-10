A key bill on labor reform may include 50 changes: Officials – News in India

The long-awaited Occupational Health, Safety and Health (OSH) bill, one of four key labor reforms, could be revised to include at least 50 amendments, government officials said on Monday.

The bill is awaiting Parliament’s approval, but the Permanent Committee on Labor has proposed 56 amendments to it. After a detailed study of the council’s recommendations, officials who submit the bill said the government had expressed its willingness to include at least 50 such laws.

A committee led by Biju Janata leader Dal Bhartruhari Mahtab submitted his report on the bill on February 11.

According to officials, who have asked not to be named, the amendments to the Health Code are likely to broaden the definition of contract work clause in clause 2 (1) (m) of the bill, specifically mentioning cinema and entertainment workers among others.

The government may also categorically mention “highly skilled” in the definition of construction workers as their salaries differ from skilled and unskilled workers in this sector and make clear provisions that specify “contractor liability / liability to contract employees who have assigned them”.

The proposed changes also include penalties for non-payment of salaries and waivers from other duties, officials said.

The government is also likely to amend some provisions of the law to meet the specific needs of women workers employed in the shipping, software and textile industries.

The panel’s report also highlighted the need to review the eight-hour workday foreseen by the first ILO 1913 convention. It has been pointed out that several companies, including software workers, work more than eight hours. However, officials said it was unclear whether the government would give up the change in working hours.

But in a key policy shift, the ministry can close the distinction between workers and employees with regard to social institutions, officials confirmed. The government must not discriminate against workers and employees while providing a dining room, rest room or crib, they said. It can also allow conventional crib facilities, contrary to the current standard of individual cribs in factories, to allow a group of small businesses to pool their resources to set up a common crib.

The government can also make explicit provisions for notifying the appointment of security officers in all establishments, especially in procedures involving hazardous processes, including construction activities, even with fewer than 500 workers anticipated, officials said.

The Occupational Safety Code is one of four labor codes aimed at reforming archaic and complex labor laws in order to invest flexibility and lure investors. The objective of the Health and Safety Code is to improve working conditions in order to take care of the health of workers. It provides for various welfare measures, including working hours, overtime hours, vacations, vacations, etc.

From the four codes, Parliament has cleared the pay code. The remaining three are awaiting approval.

Achirangshu Acharya, an economist at Viswabharati University, said: “The concept of replacing countless labor laws in four codes is a good decision that helps reduce red tapism. OSH code holds the key to improving the Indian export market and sending the right messages about worker welfare. But the government must also ensure its proper implementation. “

