A Kraven the Hunter movie is coming, so who should play it?

A Kraven the Hunter movie is coming and we have to ask ourselves: Who should be Kraven? I wrote earlier about how I thought the signs suggest that Kraven the Hunter in Spider-Man 3 is Peter Parker’s big evil, but now Sony, like Morbius and Venom, seems to be bringing Kraven to life first his own film.

I personally would rather take on Kraven in Spider-Man 3, but maybe that’s the setup. Who knows? But the news that he gets his own films extends the Spider-Villain verse that Sony appears to be creating with his live-action films. Now, however, the question boils down to a simple “Who should play Kraven the Hunter” and thinking about it will make the casting more difficult than we probably all recognize.

To be honest, the only names I would immediately consider (which are already famous and not unknowns) are Jason Momoa and Rock. The thing about Kraven is that he knocks down his prey with his bare hands. Besides my little baby Tom Holland, it is not difficult to look imposing, but you have to cast someone who looks like they want to tear you limbs after limbs, they could.

But the more I think about it, the more it becomes clear to me that Florian Munteanu from Creed 2 could be the best choice for Kraven. Munteanu brings Viktor Drago (Ivan’s son) to life and gives the imposing feeling I think should Kraven embody the hunter.

How … Michael B. Jordan is listed as 6 feet tall …

I also think Florian Munteanu is still a stranger enough to get fans to watch the film. While it’s not a bad thing, expanding the talent that has already accumulated in Hollywood on a regular basis is important, and the MCU has done a good job of finding new names and advancing its career (see Tom Holland, Letitia Wright ) Winston Duke, in a way even ScarJo.

While all of my options played characters based on their physical strength, this could also be a good time to win someone we don’t know yet. Or maybe John Cena. Do I just think Kraven the Hunter should be a wrestler? Could be! But I think that’s one of the cases where Kraven’s physical strength is extremely important, mainly because that is how he defeats his enemies.

I look forward to the growth of the Spider verse and hope that we may eventually see a Sinister Six film that poses the big problems with Spidey, but until then I will make it these villain-centered films, thank you very much!

Do you want more stories like this? Become a subscriber and support the site!

– Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that prohibits but is not limited to personal insults someone, Hate speech and trolling.

Do you have a tip we should know? tips@themarysue.com