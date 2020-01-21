A Lamington burger has appeared on the menu of a restaurant in Adelaide

“Using things as burger buns that shouldn’t be burger buns” is one of the oldest gimmicks in the fast food game book. This week, an Adelaide restaurant has improved this concept and created what may be the wildest and most forbidden flavor combination we’ve ever seen: a Lamington burger.

Burger Snack Chuck Wagon 175 announced the godless creation earlier this week and posted a photo of it on Instagram. They write:

“Okay, it’s her turn! Australia Day is just around the corner and we’re launching the specials! Double Beef, Double Bacon, Double Cheese between two Aussie Lamingtons! Say what you want. You know you love it! Available Australia day week! “

The fact that the Lamington burger consists of two separate Lamingtons instead of one halved makes it somewhat chaotic. Take a look at a photo of this gourmet monstrosity below and marvel at the mixture of fat, salty and sweet:

The reactions to the Lamington Burger are decidedly mixed. “There’s something wrong with your people,” said an Instagram user. “You are not right. You need beetroot,” said another. If you are in Adelaide and feel brave, come over and see for yourself.