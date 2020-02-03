A large brush fire burns both sides of the SH50 in central Hawke’s Bay

Dozens of firefighters and four helicopters were in the early evening struggling with a forest fire that had spread on both sides of a main road through the center of Hawke’s Bay.

The fire was reported on State Highway 50 near Tikokino at 4:55 p.m. as large fire crews began to relax after a fire reported at 1:18 p.m. extending over approximately 20 hectares, less than 40 km further inland and between the high Wakarara and Makororo Routes near the foothills of the Kaweka range.

Hawke’s Bay Today photographer Warren Buckland crossed the scene from Tikokino on his way back to Hastings from the first fire and said it appeared “out of control” and was burning on both sides of the road, a side road west of Hastings connecting State Highway 2 near Takapau.

Fire crews and volunteers are working hard to slow the progression of the fire. Photo Warren Buckland

The fire department said at approximately 5:45 p.m. that 12 trucks were on site at Tikokino, with the probability of more resources being raised while the alarm was high, one day which continued the extreme temperatures at Hawke’s Bay, where the maximum of 37.4 degrees at Hawke’s Bay Airport on Sunday was just 0.1 degrees lower than the 37.5 degrees recorded at Napier on December 29, 1994 – the hottest records in Napier region dating back to 1939.

Metservice reported Monday’s peaks at Hawke’s Bay were also well above 30 degrees, with the peak at Hawke’s Bay airport being 33.3 degrees. Wairoa and Waipukurau each had peaks of 33 degrees, and the maximum at Hastings was 32 degrees. The maximum at Dannevirke was just under 30 degrees.

It was even warmer in the north and south, with temperatures of 36 degrees in the Bay of Abundance and 35 degrees in the hot spot of South Island Ashburton, south of where the temperatures were cooled to 18 degrees in Invercargill.

Helicopters are on the scene to assist the big brush fire. Photo Warren Buckland

Temperatures are expected to be similar on Tuesday but will start to drop mid-week, with peaks of 25-26 degrees Wednesday in Napier and Hastings, and will drop further to 21-22 degrees on Friday.

With temperatures exceeding 20 ° C overnight, some were finding unique ways to cool off.

Hawke’s Bay Today reader Marilyn Corbishley said she kept calm by “putting my nightie in the freezer 10 minutes before bed” and using a cold flannel on her feet.

Ocean Beach rescue patrol captain Meg Barclay said the beach had well over 1,000 people on either side of the flags on Sunday.

Lifeguard Adrian Barclay said two rescues were made on the beach on Sunday.

The two people in their 20s who were swimming outside the flags were rescued by tube swimmers from a large hole that had grown between the breakwater and the beach, he said.

The rescues were carried out by newly trained rescuers and “went well,” said Barclay.

The heat also brought out the charity side of the region.

To the delight of the locals, Napier city councilor Api Tapine and his son took fish and chips to Ahuriri Wharf for the dozens of children who swim there on Sunday.

