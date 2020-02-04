A lawsuit over a single by late rapper Juice WRLD

A few months before the unexpected death of the emo rapper Juice WRLD on December 8, 2019 pop punk legends Yellow card sued the rapper for one of their melodies that he allegedly used without recognition in his huge second single and breakout hit “Lucid Dreams”.

The Floridian band claimed that Juice had raised the melody of their 2006 track “Holly Wood Died” without requiring a release from the band, and used it in his track in which he wrote one of the most streamed songs on Spotify have ever received.

If you haven’t heard the two tracks yet, listen to them below and listen carefully to the main voice in the verses.

In October, the American band demanded a $ 22 million (AUD) payment, royalties, or joint ownership of the Juice WRLD track, claiming that they owe damage from all the opportunities the single juice offered.

But this week it turned out that a few days after his 21st birthday, Juice WRLD failed to ensure that his legal affairs were represented by someone in the worst case – and now that this is the case, his estate has left no one caring deal with his legal affairs and cannot be accessed for the current lawsuit.

That makes things a little more complicated. Since his estate has no legal representation, no one can deal with the case, let alone hear the case of the deceased rapper in court, and leave it to the other defendants to respond before the March 3 deadline.

Yes, it’s not just Juice’s legacy that is being sued here – co-author Taz Taylor As well as the song publisher, Juice’s record label, and the label’s parent company are all beaten with Yellowcard’s lawsuit, and the case has essentially stalled by this response time.

The fact that Juice’s estate does not have legal representation also apparently poses a problem for conducting a full investigation, since his estate is not legally accessible without a designated representative. Mark C. Humphrey, the lawyer hired by Juice’s co-authors, told AllHipHop that this was actively hindering the brewing lawsuit.

“The current inability of the estate to participate in this action creates a number of obstacles to the defendant’s defense,” he said.

“Including, but not limited to, your ability to conduct a factual investigation.”

According to what has been reported, Yellowcard has no plan to revoke the lawsuit, and Rolling Stone reported in December that the band had apparently been “torn apart” due to Juice’s death, but decided to continue the lawsuit.

It is not yet clear whether this can be settled out of court, but it could be very chaotic if March 3 swirls around.

Image:

Getty Images / Lorne Thomson