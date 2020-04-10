A leading coronavirus expert is skeptical of claims that Covid-19 “reactivates” recovered people

White House Immunologist Dr. Anthony Fauci warned that coronavirus may be the “new norm” and that the killer virus may never disappear (Photo: AP)

America’s leading coronavirus expert has expressed skepticism over the claim that Covid-19 is “reactivating” people with disease. When asked about reports from South Korea about 51 people who apparently have twice the virus, Dr. Anthony Fauci said: “You must be very careful when you talk about re-infection.

“If you tell me what I don’t think (South Korea) that someone has a coronavirus, they get sick, what has been documented, they improve, and after about a month they get coronavirus. I don’t want to jump from a gun, but I don’t think so. I’d like to see the data before I really comment on it. “

The White House immunologist described the second wave claims as “anecdotal” and experts now hope that people who have caught and recovered from the coronavirus will develop immunity for an unknown period of time.

He spoke a few hours after South Korea’s Disease Control Center announced that 51 people who were probably beating the coronavirus had tested positive again on Covid-19.

Experts are now trying to determine if these people have been reinfected or whether the virus they apparently beat has been reactivated. Dr. Fauci also stated whether the material that caused the test to pass could remain after the previous infection. He said that in this case it is unlikely to trigger full symptoms for the second time.

People with coronavirus are thought to have recovered after two negative tests within 24 hours. South Korea’s rigorous approach to testing has helped it cope with the explosion more effectively than in most other countries around the world, with 10,000 cases and 204 deaths from a population of 51 million.





