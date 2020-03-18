A Lesbian doctor with a coronavirus shares an eye-opening look from the isolation

Greta McLachlan became ill with coronavirus over the weekend (Twitter / @ GeeMcLachlan)

The consulting physician removes the coronavirus bias by documenting the virus’s experience through daily videos.

Greta McLachlan is a UK general surgeon. When he and his wife both had sex with a coronavirus at the same time, they decided to share their experiences – and warned they were not the same as the flu.

Speaking to PinkNews on her isolation in South London, Greta explained that she wanted to “confirm and inform” people about the virus, and why it’s important for even young and healthy people to stay inside.

“I am one of my group of friends with coronavirus, and I think logically, while something is unknown and in many media, there are many fears and fears (along the lines), ‘Will we be fine, I know what we are told, but what are the symptoms? What is it? ‘

“And so I thought it would be helpful and encouraging to say, ‘Obviously, I have found it.'”

Greta has not been identified as having COVID-19 since the NHS does not have the opportunity to test anyone with symptoms, but as with all indications it shows her to be a virus that is acting voluntarily and in isolation.

Her symptoms were progressive, beginning with a sore throat and cough, and at first she wondered if she would just become cold. But in a few days, he knew it was more.

I have a #coronavirus

Recipe ✅

Chest ✅

His muscles ✅

Exhaustion ✅

Chapter ✅

5 for 5 !!

Here is a video about day 1 (yesterday) pic.twitter.com/gU9DJySZmZ

– Greta McLachlan ✒ (@GeeMcLachlan) March 16, 2020

“In the first two days, it was just, ‘Could it be that way or not?’ And my mind went so far that I was completely confident that I had a coronavirus, “he said.

“I feel a lot of colds like we all do, but the difference is that I didn’t get a clear and painful nose in my testicles, and when you get a cough (COVID-19), it feels like a different cough … the kind of cough that comes from the chest.

“The ulcers were gone, but the coughing continued. And he is dangerous. It is like moving sideways, utterly exhausted. Even climbing stairs is a chore. ”

In addition he developed nerve pain, fever and paralysis, and Greta was forced to film her video under many blankets, duvets and jumpers.

By day three he thought he was about to plan and write what he thought was his final video – but he spoke too soon, and falling asleep at night would make him tired, shivering and in pain.

Urgh I found a smug pic.twitter.com/9gIIDdJLkX

– Greta McLachlan ✒ (@GeeMcLachlan) March 18, 2020

Being young and healthy, Gerta’s experience on COVID-19 has been limited, but she emphasizes that those under 70 still need to be careful.

“The important message is, if you are young and you have this problem it may be your illness, but we need to protect the vulnerable.

“You should listen to government advice: Avoid accommodation, groups, sightseeing. Things have changed over the last four to five days. You can force anyone to do anything, but you need to focus on the insecure. We need to look at each other and be smart.

“I know it’s difficult if you are young and diverse or working in a savings club, this is going to be a very tricky time. But it has never happened. We must protect the NHS, protect health care workers and protect vulnerable people.”

**** 2nd day change ***

Disappointed yesterday but made it through # coronavirusuk #coronavirus pic.twitter.com/ahk9aJOHNF

– Greta McLachlan ✒ (@GeeMcLachlan) March 17, 2020

Greta and his wife have come to realize the importance of their community because they rely on help from friends and family who provide care packages at their doorstep. But they are concerned about the older, more affluent population, who may not have the means to support their living.

“Even if you are not a religious fanatic, one way (to link) is to connect with a place of worship, because they know who their parish is,” he said. “I think this has gone a long way.”

Until they can stop the bug that they spend their days resting, polishing and watching together. “Our favorites are Landscape Gardener of the Year and Artist of the Year … it’s like TV is hitting your head,” she laughed.

Their video for the console is Frozen 2, and after watching it over and over again he and his wife are happy to confirm: “Elsa is gay.”