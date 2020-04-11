A lightly predictable but hard-catching whodunit murder mystery!

Ryker Case Review: Bhut Select has come up with a new murder mystery based in Goa. Is it worth your time? Read on to know the same.

Caste: Atul Kulkarni, Ashwini Bhave, Neil Bhopal, Parul Gulati, Kunal Karan Kapoor

Director: Aditya Sarpotdar

Star Ratings: // 5 stars

Ryker Case Review (VOOT): A Lightly Predictable Though Gripping Whodunnit Murder Mystery!

Ryker Case Review: What is it?

Riker Case is the story of the rich, famous and influential Nike Riker family of Goa. When the younger son of the family, Raiker (played by Honey Kamboj), the youngest son dies, his life changes drastically. Thanks to this one tragedy, the truth of the family has come out and everyone is regarded as a suspect.

Atul Kulkarni plays the role of Yashwant Riker, who owns Nike Riker’s cashew business. Ashwini Bhave plays his wife as a witness. Tarun is his nephew whose father and sister died in a car accident years ago. The only survivor of Tarun’s first family is his mother. Actress Parul Gulati plays the role of Atasha, Atul and Ashwini’s daughter and Neil Bhupalam as Inspector, John Pereira. Atasha was not very close to her cousin and she did everything to find out who killed her. During the process, she discovers that her family is not really happy because there are dirty secrets and selfish motives. She often tells Neil’s character Pereira in the series that she feels a stranger in her own home. Like Atasha, as viewers, we see every member of the household as a criminal.

The show focuses on family ties and values ​​and this is not something we see in our daily soaps. Everything does not flower and love does not keep them intact. Even the show tells us that sometimes, family life makes your life different.

The series is just a murder mystery and we finally realize it. There is ugly political drama and we can see the misogynistic behavior of powerful people. – Episode Drama is just a build up for the bad to come next season.

Ryker Case Review: What’s Good?

The series has some nice twists and turns. The story is set in Goa which is considered to be one of the best places to enjoy a holiday, this murder mystery gives a completely different view of the state. The effect used in the series gives the beaches, bars and greenery a nostalgic feel. Regardless of the errors, you will be curbed in the Riker case to find out!

Ryker Case Review: What’s Bad?

Even with some good twists, some things can be a bit simplistic. While watching the program, I predicted in the third episode that anyone who could be killer and better, I wasn’t wrong. Affecting the statement due to the deviation that the camera looks unstable. This could either be a case of long camera work or a storytelling part to tell us how everything is not right, not even families.

Ryker Case Review: Demonstration

Atul Kulkarni, Ashwini Bhave, Neil Bhupalam and Parul Gulati play the lead roles and they are excellent. Assistant actors Kunal Karan Kapoor, Reena Wadhwa and Honey Kamboj play the main characters in the storytelling and their characters will surprise you.

Ryker Case Review: Final Decision

Overall, the Raiker case is worth a look and even if lightly forecast, it’s good.

Star Ratings: // 5 stars

) Android and iOS users, download our mobile app for faster than Bollywood and box office updates.