A list of all streaming services that offer free content and an extended trial

Multiple streaming services currently offer free content, temporarily providing plenty of free-to-air TV shows and movies. Listed below are all the unattended deals you’ve found so far, and this is a great list to check if you need to do something over the weekend.

Apple TV +

Many people who have recently purchased a new Apple product already have a free one-year subscription to Apple TV +, but for those who don’t, Apple offers several Apple TV + shows for free, with content that goes through the iPhone TV app. available, iPad, ppApple TV‌, iPod touch, Mac, select Samsung and LG smart TVs, as well as Amazon Fire TV and Roku devices.

Free shows and movies are listed below:

Dickinson

ghost Writer

Helpsters

For all of humanity

serving

Snoopy in space

The elephant queen

Little America

This is about a third of Apple TV + content and excludes top shows like “The Morning Show”. No subscription is required, but you must sign in with your Apple ID.

HBO

HBO provides free access to a number of original TV shows, movies and documentaries, with subscriptions to available content in April, and the HBO Go and HBO Now apps on iOS and Android.

Some free shows include “Barry,” “Big Little Lies,” “Silicon Valley,” “Veep,” “True Blood,” and “The Wire,” while free movies include “Small Foot,” LEGO Movie 2: The second part, “” Pikachu Pokémon Detective “and so on. The full list, along with instructions, is available on the HBO website.

Free HBO content is limited to U.S. content.

AMC networks

AMC offers free content that includes the first half of the 10th year of “The Walking Dead,” as well as BBC conservation documentaries, Sundance films, and free IFC programs such as “Brockmire” and “Mystery Science Theater 3000.”

Free EPIX through Apple TV channels

EPIX, a streaming service that offers a catalog of movies and TV shows, is currently free for those who access the service through Apple TV Channels, the Apple TV app.

To access free content, open Apple TV, choose “My Channels,” and then choose EPIX. EPIX is free until May 3. The TV app is available on iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, iPod touch, Mac, Samsung and LG smart TVs, as well as Amazon Fire TV and Roku.

Showtime

Showtime offers a one-month free trial that gives people plenty of time to try out the service and watch some free TV shows and movies. After a one-month trial, it costs $ 10.99 a month, so be sure to set a reminder to cancel if you don’t want to sign up.

You can register online or on a platform like Apple TV, the TV app’s Showtime Channel.

CBS All Access

CBS All Access is available for free for a one-month trial period before the monthly fee of $ 5.99 to $ 9.99 is launched. CBS also offers access to television and live TV.

You can register a CBS All Access service for free using the CBS All Access Channel feature of the TV application.

As with any free trial based on a subscription, be sure to set a cancellation reminder so that you don’t accidentally get charged if it’s not a service you want to keep in the long run.

YouTube Original

YouTube has made many of its original series available for free, with a list available from Google.

PBS Kids

For now, PBS Kids has updated its iOS app to remove the requirement for people to create content to sign in so kids can watch the app without a hitch. PBS Kids content is free.

Amazon Prime Now

Amazon offers free access to some children’s movies and TV shows without a Prime subscription, in order to keep them entertained. Many movies and TV shows are available through IMDB TV, an Amazon-owned service that offers ad-supported content.

Amazon Prime Video is available through a free one-month trial of Amazon Prime for those who have not yet subscribed.

Sling for free

Sling TV provides free SLING content through apps and the Sling TV website. Free content includes “Hell’s Kitchen,” “Quiet Place,” “Forest Cabin,” “Rick and Morty,” and more. No login or credit card is required to access content through Sling Free.

Hulu

For those who have not previously signed up for a free trial, Hulu offers 30 days to try the service. Hulu also allows a free trial for some returning subscribers. Prices start at $ 5.99 per month, after a free trial of the ad-supported service.

Netflix

For those who have not previously signed up for a free trial, Netflix offers 30 days to try the service. Prices start at $ 8.99 per month after the free trial.

quibe

A brand new short format streaming service, Quibi is currently offering a 90-day free trial for customers to try out the content. After the trial, the Quibi will cost $ 4.99 a month.

Other services offering a one-month free trial

Listed below are some of the smaller streaming services that are currently running through Apple TV channels with free 30-day trial offers. Some of the free trials are limited to the Channels feature, while others are also available on certain service sites.

A&E Crime Central

Acorn TV (Use FREE30 promo code on website)

Arrow Video Channel

History Vault

Lifelike movie club

Noggin

PBS Living

Shudder (Use SHUTIN code on website)

Smithsonian Plus

Sundance Now (Use code SUNDANCENOW30 on the website)

Urban Movie Channel (UMCFREE30 code must be used on the website)

