A little cooler through Tuesday, then a short warm-up mid-week before the real cold arrives this weekend!

COOL AND DREARY TUESDAY: Tuesday’s temperatures will likely be as cold as they are today, if not a few degrees cooler. High pressure parked in our north will continue to produce easterly winds and draw moisture and cooler air from the Atlantic. Then we also have a near-coastal, south-flowing moisture that only develops a cloud that limits the warming during the day. It’s important to remember that temperatures are significantly lower than this weekend, but we’re still well above average for this time of year. Even highs in the mid to upper 40s are about 10 degrees warmer than where we should be. Get ready for a great cool down by the end of the week, and especially when we start the next week!

COLD TO FRIDAY: Compared to the top 60s to 70s we had this weekend, it definitely felt a lot colder today. However, we could do it by the end of the week

with temperatures below average! A strong area with high pressure will position itself on our north Thursday towards Friday. This high will settle in a basin with much colder air and the north-northeast flow will allow this air to hurry our way. High on Friday should not be in the lead until the mid-1930s. Snow comes overnight Friday early Saturday, as temperatures are likely to be in the 20s. Temperatures will try to warm up above freezing with some warm air, but it looks like we’re mainly seeing snow and sleet, as opposed to freezing rain and simple rain. The whole winter weather ends on Sunday evening.

BLUSTERSONNTAG: The coldest air so far this season will arrive according to the storm system Friday evening – Saturday. Temperatures will drop until Sunday, and highs will wrestle into the 1930s. It is bad enough that the temperatures are already so low and that we have to deal with some serious unrest. Winds are likely to be maintained between 15-25 mph, with gusts over 30 mph likely. This will blow wind chills back into the teenagers and possibly even single digits! So far it has been a mild winter and we are overdue for this cold air, but ready or not – here it comes!

