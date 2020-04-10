A little something New

Previously right now we place up a new website page at TPM: our coronavirus neighborhood source hub. It gathers jointly all of our most up-to-date protection, alongside with some valuable methods that have knowledgeable our reporting.

Especially attention-grabbing, for me, is a map exhibiting different e-mail we’ve received from our audience — across The usa and close to the environment. These emails give 1st-hand accounts of what was happening on the floor as the coronavirus spread — 1st in China, then in Italy, then in Washington condition, and now just about everywhere.

Accounts like these are massively helpful to our reporting approach. I also discovered them fascinating to go again and read with hindsight. What seemed like dire predictions of in which matters were being headed in early March — journey constraints, obligatory distancing, shuttered enterprises — are now common, accepted areas of daily life. The e-mail supply a reminder of how our strange new normal came to be more than the course of a month.

Lifetime is not heading back again to ordinary anytime shortly. Please continue to keep sending us information and facts about what you are listening to and seeing in your city, via your function, and by way of your neighborhood by emailing us at speak@talkingpointsmemo.com. It’ll help us to deal with our latest crisis — and we may possibly aspect your e mail for other individuals to go through on our community site.

Get a look, in this article.