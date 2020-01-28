A live drama ‘Bambi’ remake is upon us

Following in the footsteps of remakes such as The Lion King, The Jungle Book and Beauty and the Beast, Disney announced plans for a live-action remake of their classic film, Bambi.

Originally released in 1942, the film tells the story of Bambi, a young man growing up in the woods with his best friends, Thumper the Rabbit and Flower the skunk. It showed that Babi was going through life, loss, love and everything in between. Bambi received three Oscar nominations after his release and soon became part of the story.

According to Deadline, the new film has announced the team of writers and producers. Depth of Field, the production company led by The Farewell Chris and Paul Weitz and Andrew Mian, will produce the film. Sierra Burgess is Linder Beer of Loser and Geneva Robertson-Dworet of Captain Marvel who has signed as a writer.

This version of the 21st century Bambi will not be fully alive, but rather a blend of CG technologies to make a magical and photorealistic experience with nature, just like the lion king and the book of the jungle.

What about this setting?

Social media – especially Twitter – quickly rushed to Bambi news and immediately raised a question: What will they do for this scene?

If you’ve never seen the original Bambi – which you might not have – let me explain. Halfway through the film, a hunter shoots Bambi and his mother. Unfortunately, she beats Bambi’s mother and dies, leaving only Bambi. Shortly afterwards, the Great Prince of the forest takes Bobby home, revealing that he is a father.

The scene is definitely causing tears, which left many wondering how to present it in the new release. Others have mixed feelings about remake in general.

Obviously, it’s not just Disney starting to make the Little Mermaid again, but they’re also starting to re-place #Bambi of all things! Bambi was one of the most startling shouts Disney made, but the fact that they make it look surreal, like The Lion King, bothers me.

I really think #Disney has to think of new films to make and not to make films that he has already made. For example, Bambi. Just the thought of rebooting that scene from Bambi just kills me and makes me sad … pic.twitter.com/P4MEOzZxjW

Past Editions, Future Editions

As explained earlier, Bambi follows in the footsteps of beauty and the beast, the lion king, the book of the jungle and many other variations of classic Disney movies. Each of them gained mixed reviews, but many did well at the box office.

However, many believe that Disney should give up with remakes, although they are still on the road; a live version of Mulan comes out later this year and Depth of Field was signed to create a future Pinocchio live-action remake with Robert Zemeckis.

Live-action Disney reiterates that it would really work:

– Treasure Planet

– The black cauldron

– The new emperor’s groove

– The sword in the stone (how did they make it so boring?)

Basically every human-centric and action-oriented movement.

my favorite thing about live action disney remakes is how it’s just fast cash grabs with absolutely no cultural impact at all https://t.co/82XfAw2oAP

besides other observations as to why a “live action” Bambi won’t work: it’s pretty much without a plot. is a series of vignettes for development. it’s basically Boyhood with a deer, and not something with the epic sweep of other Disney remakes that have done well.

Personally, as an enemy Disney fan, I don’t mind the news. I use them as a way to compare new releases with favorite classics that many of us grew up on.

Are some parts of villain and cheese movies? Absolutely, but we can’t get what we want. We just have to wait and see the first trailers and see how Bambi will play and future remakes.