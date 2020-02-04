A local LSU researcher is leading an FDA-sponsored study on the effects of vapors

BATON ROUGE – A local doctor specializing in lung disease is conducting an important research study into the effects of vaping to help Americans make more informed decisions about vaping.

Dr. Alexandra Noël, assistant professor of comparative biomedical sciences at the LSU School of Veterinary Medicine, says: “People initially thought vapors were safer than cigarette smoking. We found in the laboratory that they were not safe. Inhaling e-cigarette vapors is harmful . “

Dr. Noël is leading a two-year research project funded by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the National Institutes of Health (NIH) to collect, measure, and evaluate information about the effects of vapors on the lungs.

Their concern about the current public understanding of vaping stems from the fact that most people viewed e-cigarettes as a harmless alternative to cigarette smoking when they debuted about 10 years ago.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), a total of 2,561 people in the U.S. had died in December 2019 in the hospital or as a result of lung injuries related to steam or e-cigarette consumption.

“These deaths and diseases are related to vaping and are just the tip of the iceberg. Doctors are currently seeing the harmful effects,” said Noël.

She believes that while cigarette smoking is a slow killer, the chemicals that make up the devices used for vaping can affect health very quickly.

With the financial support of the FDA and the NIH, Dr. Noël found out exactly how the chemicals used in steaming affect the body. “We are independently trying to test the claims of the manufacturers of steam devices,” said Noël.

To track the dangers of vaping, Noël and her research team are investigating how two design features of third generation e-cigarette devices – the resistance of the atomizer (coil) and the battery voltage – examine the aerosol (vapor) composition of the e-cigarette and cellularity affect toxicity. The team also compared the pulmonary toxicity responses of these e-cigarette aerosols (vapors) by assessing lung function and screening for biomarkers for pulmonary toxicity in mice exposed to inhalation.

“We expect vapors to affect lung function,” said Noël.

The Noël laboratory is currently funded by several grants, including grants from the Louisiana Board of Regents and the National Institute of Environmental Health Sciences (FDA) from the NIH.

Her work is also part of the COBRE program (LSU School of Veterinary Medicine Center for Lung Biology and NIH Centers of Biomedical Research Excellence).

Every six months she submits a report to the NIH NIEHS / FDA describing the research results to date.

“We hope to inform policy makers about what they can regulate, such as: B. flavors and types of devices. We are giving the FDA the information and helping them make decisions to improve public health, ”said Noël.

Noël has completed the first of two years of funded research into vaping. In October 2019, she presented the results so far to a specialist audience at the NIH Tobacco Regulatory Science Meeting and is already collecting preliminary data for her next studies.

Conducting steam research at a veterinary school may seem unusual, but is in line with the veterinary school’s mission to teach, cure, discover, and protect.

The school works with other universities, government agencies and private organizations to improve the lives and health of people and animals.

Click here for more information on Dr.’s research Noël and to get to the School of Veterinary Medicine of the LSU.