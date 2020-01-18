A Long-in-Development National Treasure 3 is still alive at Disney Studios

In 2020, the National Treasure franchise is almost a relic of the past. Disney’s adventures with Nicolas Cage / Indiana Jones’ riff were solid hits for the mouse studio, but it wasn’t Mammoth Pirates of the Carribean-sized hit to justify immediate additional effects. Still, the franchise has a passionate fanbase all about watching Cage solve mysteries and kidnap the president of the United States. There’s an appetite for more, so producer Jerry Bruckheimer gives National Treasure 3 another shot with one of the screenwriters behind Bad Boys For Life.

The latest development

According to The Hollywood Reporter, screenwriter Chris Bremner is currently working on a sequel to Disney. It’s a buried piece of information in history, which is Sony already revitalizing a Bad Boys 4, which is a wise move we’ll discuss for a while. There are no other details about the sequel to the National Treasure, though all kinds of writers have come and gone from the work for many years. Bruckeheimer and director Jon Turteltaub had never been installed in a script, but after Bruckheimer worked with Bremner for Bad Boys for Life, it was clear that he was impressed, as he should have been.

Bad Boys For Life is a dirty nice sequel

Considering the very positive reception for Bad Boys for Life and the fact that it is well on track for one of the biggest MLK opening weekends, Bremner did his job well for the sequel. It has helped preserve what fans love about original films as this year brings it to 2020. It’s as new and fresh as ever, but with the sensitivity of an old 90s school set by Bay and Bruckheimer.

The sequel is everything a Bad Boys fan wants and more. Most sequels after 17 years of waiting don’t offer, but it’s amazing how good Bad Boys for Life is. If Disney wants to bring back an old franchise with a whole new perspective, Bremner is a good option to do so.

Why Holdup for the National Treasure?

Disney and their CEO, Bob Iger, didn’t show much hunger in a third National Treasure movie. Maybe because they don’t make a billion dollars, but still, they are solid hits for the studio. In 2016, Iger didn’t show much interest in the franchise:

We’ve done two, and yes they were really nice movies. I know that Jerry Bruckheimer who produced them has had discussions with our studio several times and there have been some developments along the way, but since we don’t have green lighting, as we say, a National Treasure 3.

However, Turteltaub and Bruckheimer continued to work on a third film, despite Disney’s apparent lack of enthusiasm. In 2017, Turteltaub told Slash Film that he will make the film tomorrow, but is in Disney’s court:

I would do it tomorrow. Finding the right scenario is difficult. It was brutal for the first two. It’s still violent for the third. But I don’t think Disney wants to do it. And I think they have other things they want to do more …

Yes Please more Nicolas Cage Traveling the World

Have you heard that Nicolas Cage is looking for the holy grail? This is not a joke – it is really hunting for it. It was a personal passion project of recent years. Now, a documentary about it sounds incredible, but also a National Treasure film. The actor was a real charm in these Disney movies. He is not a typical Disney leader who was part of his appeal in these films. Even when playing a character like Benjamin Gates straight, Cage brings a little funkky and flavor to it. Gates is not a decisive role for Cage, but it is good that fans would not want to see him return for a final journey around the world.