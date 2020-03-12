Sarah Jane Baker is a violinist, artist and performer who has been in prison for 30 years (Sarah Jane Baker / Instagram)

Britain’s tallest prisoner, who was released six months ago, is now helping other prisoner inmates who have nothing to do with gender.

Sarah Jane Baker, 50, is a video and visual artist who grew up with an abusive father and spent his formative years in the spotlight.

At the age of 19, in 1989, he was found guilty of robbing and abusing his brother-in-law, and was given a nine-year sentence. He was later sentenced to life imprisonment for conspiring to murder a child while in prison.

He spent most of his 30 years in juvenile offender organizations, where he said he worked for him as a prisoner, tortured, beaten and beaten many times.

He told Openly: “I was a woman who was incarcerated in a prison and that was isolation. Your fellow inmates either love you or hate you, or both.

“When people realized I was passing through, I became like a human marker.”

Baker was not allowed to administer the hormone while in prison, and in 2017 he became so desperate that he removed his testicles with scissors.

He was about to die, but was finally allowed to take estrogen in medicine.

He said: “It’s unclear who you are for a long time, you do something about your spirit.”

While in prison, Baker learned to read and write and eventually wrote a book: The Transgender Behind Prison Wall.

Since its release in September, 2019, he has formed the Transgencyoner Alliance that provides “effective and powerful support to one of the most vulnerable groups living in our prisons”.

The non-profit organization generates mailings and visits to border people, and says 90 percent of the inmates receive no letters or visits from family or friends.

It also provides legal assistance and guidance to the real estate agent by changing the name of the law and the gender identity certificate.

One of the things that helped her become more gender-neutral in prisons was the costume, sometimes that comes with the philanthropists, which is why the Transgencyoner Alliance also brings appropriate clothing and clothing among women.

Responsibilities for those arrested have begun to slow in the right direction, and inmates no longer want the Gender Recognition Certificate to be moved, but Baker said more needs to be done.

By November 2019, less than one-tenth of the inmates were in a gender-correct position, according to UK government statistics.

“The only way to keep up the discussion is to talk,” Baker said.

