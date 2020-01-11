A long-time capsule found hidden on Friday within the walls of the State Capitol

Loading...

BATON ROUGE – listed buildings and contractors made a surprising discovery when they were doing routine renovations at the State Capitol on Friday: a Huey P. long-term capsule.

The copper box was found behind the corner stone on the northwest corner of the building.

It is believed that the time capsule is filled with relics and artifacts from the long era and dates from 1931, when the building was under construction. It took 18 months to build the capital. The State Capitol was opened in May 1932.

At 34 stories and 450 feet, the Louisiana State Capitol is the tallest in the country.

“This time capsule is another reminder of the building’s rich and interesting history,” said Senate President John A. Alario Jr.

State officials said the box would not be opened immediately, but would be opened and opened later.

***************

Follow the editor of this post on Twitter: @treyschmaltz

,