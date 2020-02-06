A look at Bwola, the royal dance in Uganda

The Acholi Bwola dance in Uganda is said to be a royal dance. It is originally carried out when a new boss is installed or in royal functions.

Bwola is also reserved for other dignitaries like political leaders,

Elderly religious leaders who honor and greet them at events.

More recently, Bwola is performed at Royals funerals,

Weddings and other important functions among the Acholi.

For example, the dance is performed when a clan leader or elder dies at home. The family considers it an honor that the Bwola dance pays the last respects to the deceased.

Photo: YouTube

In the procession to the funeral site, the dancers take the lead in front of the body.

In general, Bwola is a fun and entertaining dance

with cultural freshness. It can easily be used as a welcome dance for dignitaries

in functions.

The dancers will dance gracefully in front of the distinguished guest and guide them to their seats during the performance. There is also dancing for a while while sitting to entertain the royal guests.

At weddings, this unique dance “is always performed by a group of traditional dancers who entertain guests when they jump, wiggle and pull, with whom no” new Skool dancers “can keep up.”

Photo: wikimedia

The people of Acholi connect through the dance and to them he strengthens marriages and also entertains the guests.

Something

Let us call it the “Breakdance of the 21st Century”, which is traditionally performed in Uganda

meets popular in a dance marriage. “

The dancers don’t dance lightly, their clothes have to attract attention. It is a pillar of Acholi culture. It shows their wild “warrior skills”.

Africans are generally brave people and mostly ready to attack and face their enemy, regardless of what the opposition looks like. Bwola is a festival for all of this and more. In short, Bwola shows how “people have met their enemies – with unbridled brevity”.

Both men and women play Bwola.

“The men who perform this dance carry small drums in their left hands while holding small sticks. With the drums, they produce a very nice acoustic sound, with which the women shake their long neck and chest as they move back and forth.

Photo: View of Uganda

“The men will also do footwork while beating their little drums and dancing to the beautiful sounds that come from them.

“During the Bwola dance, a large drum, literally called Min Bul, is struck to produce a very nice sound, while a medium-sized drum, along with the tiny drums that the men hold in their left hand, also their own Sound creates the dance is more colorful. “

The men wear ostrich feathers on their heads

Royalty and leopard or any other animal skin on their waist and back. Some

The feathers are also worn on the arms.

The women wear waist pearls and fold the fabric into small folds that are also tied around the waist. They wear a blouse, sometimes a bra, or anything to cover their chest and leave their waist open.

Photo: Uganda Radio Network

“Voluptuous, traditional sounds permeate as dancers jump

and jump and wiggle fashionably on the floor like a well choreographed dance

Troupe.

“They line up and file and dance in the direction of the instrumentation that is usually played by someone in the middle.”

Next time you’re in Uganda, visit the Acholi and

Witness the graceful royal Bwola dance.