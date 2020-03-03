[a-look-at-five-of-tunisia’s-picturesque-beaches]

Tunisia is the place the desert satisfies the sea. The sandy white beaches envelop the Mediterranean Sea. The picturesque seashores address about one,000 kilometers of its shoreline.

Each the northern and southern coastlines have a thing any seashore lover would relish. From the desert landscape bordering the coastlines in the north to the crystal-obvious waters that bound the shorelines in the south, Tunisian shorelines are a have to-pay a visit to.

No surprise, tourism is the North African country’s prime earner. Listed here are a couple beach locations to have on your to-do list when arranging your future getaway to Tunisia.