A look at Jones Bar-B-Q, the oldest black-owned American restaurant

One could imagine that the oldest restaurant in black hands has a large seating capacity and a chic menu, on the contrary, the longevity of the restaurant is based on only one dish.

Jones Bar-B-Q in Marina Arkansas is considered the oldest black-handled restaurant and store in America.

Photo: atlasobscura.com

The Southern Foodways Alliance, an organization “dedicated to documenting and celebrating the different dining cultures of the American South,” believes Jones’ oldest African-American restaurant is in the South and possibly the nation. The restaurant is said to have started operating in 1910.

Now it is run by James Jones and his wife Betty. You live directly above the diner. James said he started working in the diner at the age of 14.

Walter Jones, James’ grandfather, founded the family business

as his first pit master. It went to James’ father, Hubert Jones now

him.

It started operation with just “a hole in the floor, a few iron pipes and a piece of fence wire and two pieces of tin,” said Hubert Jones.

Photo: atlasobscura.com

Hubert then expanded it to a two-table restaurant at its current location in 1964.

The special thing about Jones Bar-B-Q is that it is still liable

to its roots, though it has spanned over a century.

The diner serves one dish and only one dish, pork shoulder with the family’s secret barbecue sauce.

Visitors can either buy the meat for the pound or it can be eaten as a sandwich. Jones dresses the pork with a slightly sweet vinegar sauce and serves it between white bread and the homemade coleslaw.

Photo: Twitter

Guests know when Jones has meat in the pit because of that

The smell of smoked pork pervades the air. ”

The place opens from about 7 a.m. six days a week and closes when the last meat is sold. It can already be 10 a.m. The pork is on the smoker for a good 12 hours and the meat is smoked all the time.

Jones sells an average of £ 900 pork in a week, and on special days or holidays such as July 4th or Memorial Day, the number of pounds could double due to high patronage.

The simple and straightforward menu did not prevent dinner from receiving an award from the James Beard Foundation, the “Oscars” of the food industry.

Photo: atlasobscura.com

In 2012, the James Beard Foundation voted Jones’ Bar-B-Q Diner America’s Classic. The outfit defines America’s classics as “restaurants with timeless charm that are loved for quality food that reflects the character of their community.”

Jones Bar-B-Q is unique and the most popular restaurant in Arkansas near the Mississippi. It continues to be the pride and beacon of the community.