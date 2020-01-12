A look at the mixed record of the Tottenham manager against the Reds

Loading...

Jose Mourinho’s relationship with Liverpool fans can be described as complicated.

Kopites will say they don’t like him, but they would have given anything for years to see how the “special” managed their club.

AFP or licensor

Mourinho will meet Liverpool for the 29th time on Saturday

But in a somewhat twisted way you could say that Liverpool has a place in the heart of the Portuguese.

He undoubtedly loves to win there, and in his coaching career he has faced no club other than Liverpool.

Mourinho met her on 28 occasions when he was responsible for Chelsea and Manchester United, but how will he manage in game 29?

You can listen to Tottenham vs Liverpool LIVE’s full commentary on talkSPORT at 5:30 p.m.

LIVE on talkSPORT

Here you will find all LIVE comments on talkSPORT …

Crystal Palace vs. Arsenal (Saturday, 12.30 p.m.) – talkSPORT

Brentford vs. QPR (Saturday, 12.30 p.m.) – talkSPORT 2

Chelsea vs. Burnley (Saturday, 3 p.m.) – talkSPORT

Tottenham v Liverpool (Saturday, 5:30 p.m.) – talkSPORT

Cardiff vs. Swansea (Sunday, 12 noon) – talkSPORT 2

Jason Cundy and Andy Goldstein discuss what Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho should do after Harry Kane’s long injury break

Liverpool is the favorite to win the game, but Mourinho has a good record against them.

talkSPORT.com gives you an overview of the previous record of “Special One” against Liverpool.

First saying at Chelsea

In the Premier League, Mourinho was very successful against Liverpool.

He met them seven times in the Premier League, five wins, one draw and one loss in the three years when he first played at Stamford Bridge.

However, Mourinho did not have the edge in cup competitions against the Reds.

Chelsea defeated Liverpool in the 2005 League Cup final in a game in which Mourinho outraged the Reds fans after Steven Gerrard scored an own goal.

Sky Sports

Mourinho couldn’t help raising Liverpool fans after his team’s goal

But Liverpool were better in the cups after that, pushing Chelsea out of the Champions League semi-final that same season. They met in the Champions League group stage the following season and made two goalless draws, but Liverpool won the group.

Liverpool then beat Chelsea in the FA Cup semi-final in April 2006 and won the Community Shield in 2006/07.

In 2007 Liverpool beat Chelsea again in the Champions League semi-final, and Mourinho left Chelsea four months later.

Getty – Contributor

Mourinho met the enemy Rafael Benitez in his first game at Chelsea

Mourinho’s record against Liverpool in their first game at Chelsea

Played: 16

Won: 7

Drawn: 4

Lost: 5

Win rate: 43.75 percent

Second saying as Chelsea

The rivalry against Liverpool was interrupted for six years before Mourinho made seven more appearances against Liverpool in his second game against Chelsea.

In 2013/14, he won the league double at the Reds, including a 2-0 win at Anfield that caused Liverpool’s title fight to fail this season.

And in typical Mourinho style, he ran up the sideline to celebrate with Chelsea fans at Anfield Road End.

Chelsea won the league in the 2014/15 season and prevailed against Liverpool before drawing a draw against them on Stamford Bridge, although the game had already secured the title.

AFP – Getty

Brendan Rodgers was Liverpool’s boss in Mourinho’s second game at Chelsea

There was a semi-final in the league cup between these games, and Mourinho and Chelsea won 2-1 over two legs.

Mourinho’s last game as Chelsea boss ended in defeat. In fact, it was Jürgen Klopp’s first Premier League win when Liverpool won 3-1 on Stamford Bridge in October 2015. Mourinho was fired two months later after the horrific launch of the blues campaign.

Mourinho’s record against Liverpool in the second game at Chelsea

Played: 7

Won: 4

Drawn: 2

Lost: 1

Win rate: 57.1 percent

Manchester United

In the first three draws at Manchester United, Mourinho met Liverpool five more times, two without a goal.

In February 2018, he prevailed against Liverpool and won 2-1 at Old Trafford.

However, his next game against Liverpool was his last game for the Red Devils.

Klopp’s team won 3-1 in Anfield in December 2018, leaving Man United 11 points behind the top four, and Mourinho was released two days later.

Getty Images – Getty

This defeat at Anfield meant the end of Mourinho at Man United

Mourinho’s record against Liverpool at Manchester United

Played: 5

Won: 1

Drawn: 3

Lost: 1

Win rate: 20 percent

What will Mourinho’s first game against Liverpool offer as Spurs boss?

Saturday is GameDay on talkSPORT as we post THREE live Premier League comments, including Tottenham v Liverpool at 5.30pm