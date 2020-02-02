A look at the oldest black company in the U.S. founded in 1881 and still strong

E. E. Ward Moving & Storage was founded in 1881 and is the oldest black company in the United States.

The company, which started as a subway stop, has since grown into a respected moving company in the country.

Over the past 139 years, the small business in Columbus, Ohio has weathered the Great Depression, two World Wars, the Great Recession and 25 Presidents.

The company started with just two horses and one cart and has grown into a multi-million dollar corporation over decades.

In the 1840s, John T. Ward, who founded the company, served as the conductor of the subway. With his horses and his wagon, he helped slaves escape to freedom through a network of hiding places and safe houses.

Photo credit: eeward.com

During the Civil War, Ward received government contracts to ship supplies and equipment for the U.S. Army. His son William Ward soon entered his father’s business and in 1881 the two founded the Ward Transfer Line.

In 1899, the company added storage to its services and named it E.E. Ward Transfer and Storage Company um, after Edgar Earl Ward, John T. Ward’s grandson, who had previously managed the company.

The company started using motor vehicles in the early 20th century and, according to CNN in 1921, hired its last horse-driven moving team. By 1925, it had expanded to other commercial customers, including the Steinway Piano Company.

Eldon Ward, William’s grandson, joined the family business in 1945. He is said to have been very active in charity. However, he was the last member of the Ward family who owned the company.

Eldon Ward decided to move back to Phoenix in 1996, but he had no children of his own to continue running the family business, so his niece ran the business after him.

The local YMCA branch in Columbus, Ohio, where Eldon Ward swam every morning, now bears his name – Photo credit: CNN

The deal would leave the Ward family’s hands as Eldon’s niece considered selling it. But then Brian Brooks, whose father had been a lawyer with E. E. Ward for 20 years, was asked by his mother to keep the company alive.

“Honestly, I didn’t know this industry, so I hired a management consultant to do the due diligence,” Brooks, who is now the company’s current president, told CNN. “But I felt very much for the company’s long legacy and wanted to keep that alive. “

In April 2001 he bought the company together with a business partner, Otto Beatty. In his opinion, EE Ward had two office employees, five movers and drivers, four trucks and four trailers at the time and had a small office turnover of around $ 300,000 a year.

The company currently operates a fleet of around a dozen long-haul trucks and two warehouses in Columbus and Charlotte, North Carolina. It also acts as an agent for the moving company North American Van Lines and has annual sales of more than $ 5 million.

Beatty left the business in 2014. “From the early days of EE Ward’s ownership and management to the present day, the company’s long legacy and the goodwill it has created in the community have ensured that it remains alive,” said Brooks, of the company now owns together with his wife Dominique.

Current co-owners of E. E. Ward, Brian Brooks and his wife Dominique – Photo credit: CNN

The oldest black company is proud to have always focused on its principles of excellent service and return to the community.

“We pride ourselves on our excellent service and have the documentation to support the search for” moving companies near me “, says the company’s website.

In the meantime, Brooks and his wife have set themselves the goal of recognizing the Ward family’s commitment to the common good by continuing the Wards philanthropic initiatives.

Together with co-sponsors and other companies, E.E. Was sure of the annual Laps for Learning fundraiser at the local YMCA. The event “collects money to send children from disadvantaged areas to swim and water safety courses.”