Sand Hill is Augusta’s enclave of black caddies, and here was Tiger Wood’s first caddy, Tommy Burnbiscuit, along with other caddies that were on duty white golfers.

Tommy and the others have worked all their lives at the rich Augusta Golf Club. Oddly enough, blacks were prohibited from being members of the club until 1990 just seven years before Woods won.

Forest over time

Burnbiscuit was selected as a caddy for Woods because he knew it

The course. As a child, he climbed the fence guarding the golf course at night

and play on the Augusta Greens, then sleep.

The golf course shared rich white America and black america.

Arnold Palmer, center, and Ben Hogan, right, in Augusta, where black caddies were previously required. Credit… Augusta National / Getty Images

Interestingly, the blacks will climb over fences and play on pure white courts during the clan lynch murders in the deep south. And while they weren’t allowed to play golf, the most prominent white society businessmen who played golf had black caddies.

Black caddies via unstrippedvoice.com

The only way for Black Caddies to be players was with their own secret tournament – the Negro open.

Elder with Woods via unstrippedvoice.com

Burnbiscuit was part of this story. Before Tiger Woods, he was out for Tiger’s heroes Lee Elderwho was the first black man to play in the champions. Robert Lee Elder was the first African American to take part in the Masters Tournament in 1975 and missed the cut. Elder was invited to the tournament after winning the Monsanto Open in 1974.

Lee Elder with Woods via unstrippedvoice.com

Even he was concerned about being carried a knife, according to Tommy Burnbiscuit, Before the tournament, Elder received significant amounts of hate mail.

Augusta course via unstrippedvoice.com