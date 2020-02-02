A look back at the history of the Iowa Caucuses

While Iowa always held a caucus, its popularity is only around 50 years old. So what has changed over the years?

There are two men historians rely on to find out why the Iowa Caucuses are so popular. This is George McGovern and former US President Jimmy Carter. Both initially used the status of a nation to demonstrate their strength as a candidate.

It all started in the 1970s.

“In 1976, when Jimmy Carter was here, these were very minor events,” said David Yepsen of Iowa PBS.

A living room, church basement: These were places where Iowans met candidates 50 years ago who showed a sense of charm in politics.

“I think the candidates like to try to recreate it, but the thing has grown so big that they can’t,” said Yepsen.

Yepsen is a longtime journalist who started his career in the 1970s when the Caucuses became famous. The Democratic Party was in the middle of reforms, and Iowa was the first to go. There was no particular reason. That’s how it happened.

Over the years, the Iowa Caucuses correctly predict a party’s candidate in about half of the cases.

Usually, the one who wins the presidency is doing well in the state of Hawkeye.

“The only time a candidate did not make the top three and win the presidency was in 1992,” said Leo Landis, curator of the State Historical Society of Iowa. “At that time, Senator Harkin was running and Bill Clinton was fourth.”

Landis notes historical change among Christian voters.

“The 1988 election campaign with Pat Robertson was when the Christian electoral block and the Republican Party were really taking action,” Landis said.

In modern politics, Yepsen considers the caucuses to be almost a campaign.

“If you come here, you won’t be able to try messages like they used to,” said Yepsen. “You have to play your game. You must have a position paper. You say what you want to do here. It is better here than in New Hampshire. “

“Part of this change is due to how technology and media have evolved,” added Yepsen.