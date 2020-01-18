A look comes how fishing will work after the construction of Navy Pier Marina.

My first brush with Navy Pier came about 40 years ago when we drove from the University of Indiana to the South Shore Line to see a musical act.

Although it was a cool setting to hear music, let’s not get too nostalgic, at that time Navy Pier was a sort of dump.

What a difference a few decades can make, Navy Pier is now one of the most important tourist attractions in Illinois, the kind of tourist spot where conceited Chicagoans look their nose. Navy Pier is about to add a new big draw with the Navy Pier Marina. Construction will start later this year and then be opened in the spring of 2021.

This is the problem.

The new marina enters the north side of the pier, one of the most iconic fishing spots in Chicago. (On the modern Navy Pier, fishing is only permitted on the north side.)

The proposed marina has been discussed for many years, but in recent years project developer Randy Podolsky has begun the formal process of approving the city and going through the permit process.

When the news about the coming marina was announced earlier this month, “the first and only special temporary marina on Lake Michigan,” some fishermen had a coincidence that another fishing spot on the lake would disappear.

I tried to monitor the licensing process over the years and was encouraged by what Vic Santucci, Program Manager in Lake Michigan in Illinois said at the Mayor’s Fisheries Advisory Committee meeting on November 16, 2017. He said he thought that they are able to work to preserve fish access from the coast as part of the project.

“The point is that we don’t want to lose extra fishing rights,” he said. “ That is an important historical fishing location. “”

Damm, right there with Montrose Harbor, Burnham Harbor, Jackson Park and Calumet Park.

I had hoped that access to fish would be formally written in the permit by the Illinois Department of Natural Resources. It was not. But I don’t think it was anything crazy.

“ (A) After fishing, during the public comment phase, the applicant asked that they were not concerned about allowing fish and would be willing to work with our fishing department to add these options after the permit was granted, “” IDNR spokeswoman Rachel Torbert emailed.

Founder Randy Podolsky spoke a lot about the upcoming Navy Pier Marina during the Chicago Boat, RV & Sail Show. Dal Bowman

Last week on the opening day of the Chicago Boat, RV & Sail Show at McCormick Place, I caught up with Podolsky at the NPM booth.

“ Navy Pier itself, the organizers and operators of Navy Pier, are determined to continue fishing at Navy Pier during times of the year where this is crucial, especially in the early spring and fall when salmon and other fishes be running, “Podolsky said.

“ Navy Pier Marina is committed to working together on that process. During the summer, peak summer, it is difficult to get fishermen on the pier. But in spring and fall, when we are not busy, we will be more than happy to try to accommodate, provided that safety and security are always taken into account. “”

History supports that.

Podolsky is not a ‘fly-by-night’ outside the city. He started sailing in Diversey Harbor in the 1980s and was committed enough to get up in the US Coast Guard.

Navy Pier not only allowed fishing on the north side of the pier, but also encouraged it with an early morning break of more than 50 percent when parking, as long as the fishermen were out of the garage before 10 am in the last two hours. decades.

Podolsky seemed very open to local fishermen, especially during off-peak hours. I was wondering about the prime perch time in the winter.

“I don’t know in the dead of winter if we have these piers open due to safety factors, but fishing from Navy Pier is still allowed,” Podolsky said. “ Shouldn’t be a problem as long as they don’t fish for my docks. “”

By that he meant from the higher pier where fishermen now fish.

He said outside of peak hours he thought that fishermen might be able to come to the marina harbor at the water-level wall.

“During spring and fall, probably not in the middle of winter,” he said.

His only concern was that fishermen look after the port. I have shared feelings about that. On the one hand, fishermen have 20 years of good behavior on Navy Pier; on the other hand, miscreants among bass fishers (illegal parking, litter, damage to property) on the South Side slips in Chicago have access to private property.

What matters is that Navy Pier morphs again.

Click here for more information about NPM.

Fishing events, such as these in 2014, or good perch runs can draw crowds to the north side of Navy Pier, where Navy Pier Marina will be built. Dal Bowman