A loophole allows contractors to work under someone else’s license, sometimes misleading consumers

TAMPA, Florida (WFLA) – You know you need to look out for unlicensed contractors, but did you know there is a gap where some contractors can use another’s license?

In some cases, Better Call Behnken found that customers hire a contracting partner who they believe is only licensed to determine that they have never passed a government licensing test. And if things go badly in these cases, it is more difficult to find the company.

Janet Bercot found this out when she hired Jamestown Kitchens in Sarasota. She thought owner James Gerard was licensed. And his company was. But it turns out that Gerard is a seller and has never been a licensed contractor.

He had a so-called qualifier. This means that he can basically rent someone else’s license. Gerard had three qualifying games when he was supposed to work on Bercot’s bathroom.

“I would never have stopped the company if I knew that,” she said. “I thought James was the contractor with experience.”

The system is intended to work for consumers, since the qualifying contractor for the work is technically up to date. In some cases that is exactly what happens and the qualifier is very involved.

However, in some cases, consumers have found that licensing bodies do not address this person.

LINK: Where to go to check your contractor

Follow the link above and click on “Verify License”. Enter the company name or the name of the contractor. If the company has a qualification, it is listed under the company information.

Remember it is not illegal to have a qualifier and it is not always a bad thing. But it can be a red flag and certainly something worth investigating.

LATEST FROM BETTER CALL: