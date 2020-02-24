[a-lot-more-than-fifty,000-kern-county-ballots-turned-in-so-much]

TAMPA, FL – October 22: Voting booths are setup at the Yuengling center on the campus of University of South Florida as staff prepare to open up the doorways to early voters on Oct 22, 2018 in Tampa, Florida. Florida voters head to the polls to cast their early ballots in the race for the Senate as very well as the Governors seats. (Photograph by Joe Raedle/Getty Pictures)

A lot more than 50,00 ballots have been turned in to the the Kern County elections business office, according to Mary Bedard, Kern County’s auditor-controller, county clerk, and registrar of voters.

In an electronic mail to 17 News, Bedard said 50,097 ballots have been turned in thus considerably.

Considering the fact that early February, all those who registered to vote-by-mail have been in a position to mail in their ballots. In addition, voters have been ready to solid early ballots at the County elections workplace in downtown Bakersfield.

*Election Day is March three.

Crucial DATES:

2/25/2020 Past Day a Vote by Mail Application may perhaps be Been given

2/29/2020 Curbside drop off for Vote by Mail Ballots will be available on the corner of Truxtun and N St. from 8: 00 am to 2: 00 pm.

2/29/2020 Kern County Elections business positioned at 1115 Truxtun Ave., 1st ground will be open on Saturday, February 29th from eight: 00 am to two: 00 pm for voting and return of vote by mail ballots.

three/three/2020 Polls Open up 7am-8pm

*For voters not registered to vote: Conditional Voter Registration is obtainable at every polling site.

*No Social gathering Choice Voters can request a ballot for a single of the functions that have open primaries (American Impartial, Democratic, Libertarian)

Voters can transform their bash registration at their polling web-site

three/3/2020 Curbside fall off for Vote by Mail Ballots will be offered on the corner of Truxtun and N St. from seven: 00 am to eight: 00 pm