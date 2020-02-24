[a-lot-more-than-twenty-arrested-in-parole/probation-compliance-checks-in-ridgecrest]

RIDGECREST, Calif. (KGET) — Extra than 20 people today have been arrested in through parole/probation compliance checks previous weekend.

The Ridgecrest Police Section stated that it led an procedure to perform compliance checks on people today who are on active parole, probation or on Publish Release Local community Supervision in Ridgecrest and the encompassing places in an effort to reduce crime in the Indian Wells Valley.

The Bakersfield Police Division, Kern County Sheriff’s Office environment, Kern County Probation Division and Delano Police Department assisted in the operation, RPD explained, with all over 45 personnel concerned.

Close to 38 searches have been done as section of the operation. The section explained it experienced 104 targets, of which 21 have been arrested on suspicion of a variety of violations which includes drug possession, probation violation, unlawful possession of a firearm and — in a person case — possession of kid pornography.

“The Ridgecrest Law enforcement Division would like to thank all agency chiefs for allowing for their officers and deputies to participate in this effective procedure,” Main Jed McLaughlin stated in a Facebook write-up.