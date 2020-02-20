[a-lot-more-unheard-david-bowie-rarities-to-be-unveiled-for-record-store-day-2020]

A further album of David Bowie rarities is established to see the light-weight of day for this year’s File Retail outlet Day.

‘I’m Only Dancing (The Soul Tour 74)’ features earlier unheard footage of gigs in Detroit and Nashville in 1974.

The new announcement follows the the latest news that ‘ChangesNowBowie’, a nine-keep track of typically acoustic session which was recorded in 1996 in New York through rehearsals for Bowie’s 50th birthday concert at Madison Square Backyard garden, will also be coming out to mark this year’s Document Store Working day.

A rarities EP termed ‘Is It Any Question?’ will also land in 2020. See the artwork for ‘I’m Only Dancing (The Soul Tour 74)’, which is centered on the primary style and design for the programmes on The Soul Tour, under.

David Bowie’s ‘I’m Only Dancing (The Soul Tour 74)’ artwork.

File Retail outlet Working day is set to slide on Saturday April 18. ‘I’m Only Dancing (The Soul Tour 74)’ will be produced on 2LP and 2CD. See its tracklisting beneath.

CD one



LP Aspect one



one. Introduction – Memory Of A Free of charge Competition



two. Rebel Rebel



3. John, I’m Only Dancing (All over again)



4. Sorrow



5. Changes



six. 1984

LP Side 2



1. Moonage Daydream



2. Rock ’n’ Roll With Me



three. Adore Me Do / The Jean Genie



4. Younger Us citizens

CD 2



LP Facet 3



1. Can You Listen to Me



2. It is Gonna Be Me



3. Any individual Up There Likes Me



four. Suffragette Metropolis

LP Aspect 4



1. Rock ’n’ Roll Suicide



two. Worry In Detroit



3. Knock On Wood



4. Foot Stompin’ / I Would like I Could Shimmy Like My Sister Kate / Foot Stompin’



five. Diamond Canine / It is Only Rock ‘n’ Roll (But I like It) / Diamond Dogs

Previously this week, Process Of A Down’s John Dolmayan and Serj Tankian shared a include of Bowie’s ‘Starman’.