[a-lot-more-unheard-david-bowie-rarities-to-be-unveiled-for-record-store-day-2020]

A further album of David Bowie rarities is established to see the light-weight of day for this year’s File Retail outlet Day.
‘I’m Only Dancing (The Soul Tour 74)’ features earlier unheard footage of gigs in Detroit and Nashville in 1974.
The new announcement follows the the latest news that ‘ChangesNowBowie’, a nine-keep track of typically acoustic session which was recorded in 1996 in New York through rehearsals for Bowie’s 50th birthday concert at Madison Square Backyard garden, will also be coming out to mark this year’s Document Store Working day.
A rarities EP termed ‘Is It Any Question?’ will also land in 2020. See the artwork for ‘I’m Only Dancing (The Soul Tour 74)’, which is centered on the primary style and design for the programmes on The Soul Tour, under.
File Retail outlet Working day is set to slide on Saturday April 18. ‘I’m Only Dancing (The Soul Tour 74)’ will be produced on 2LP and 2CD. See its tracklisting beneath.
CD one
LP Aspect one
one. Introduction – Memory Of A Free of charge Competition
two. Rebel Rebel
3. John, I’m Only Dancing (All over again)
4. Sorrow
5. Changes
six. 1984
LP Side 2
1. Moonage Daydream
2. Rock ’n’ Roll With Me
three. Adore Me Do / The Jean Genie
4. Younger Us citizens
CD 2
LP Facet 3
1. Can You Listen to Me
2. It is Gonna Be Me
3. Any individual Up There Likes Me
four. Suffragette Metropolis
LP Aspect 4
1. Rock ’n’ Roll Suicide
two. Worry In Detroit
3. Knock On Wood
4. Foot Stompin’ / I Would like I Could Shimmy Like My Sister Kate / Foot Stompin’
five. Diamond Canine / It is Only Rock ‘n’ Roll (But I like It) / Diamond Dogs
Previously this week, Process Of A Down’s John Dolmayan and Serj Tankian shared a include of Bowie’s ‘Starman’.