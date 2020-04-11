A magnificent savory cake with potatoes, peppers and mozzarella

I think of cooking in colors and these colors always reflect the changes of season. The earthy tones for fall and winter are turnips, beets, carrots and parsnips which are suitable for the slow cook that I like. These make the ultimate comfort food we dream of in the cold and dark winter months.

Summer is all glorious red. I lighten my kitchen to reflect a summer of sunny days on the beach (I hope), and let the Mediterranean flavors dominate. Fruity olive oil replaces butter as a staple, teasing the flavor of the bounty of summer.

Spring is a revelation. All green. Asparagus, peas, broccoli, spinach, beans. Everything is fresh and resolutely perky, a welcome glow after the long months of slow cooking.

My mind turns to lamb and Easter. Not that I’m giving you a lamb recipe today. There are a lot of them this weekend. But all my recipes from this week can be served with it.

There are certain times of the year that are all devoted to the family, Christmas being the obvious, but people also love Easter. Easter Sunday for most of us Irish meant the end of Lent. There was always a big dinner. I celebrated by eating as many Easter eggs as I could put my chubby little hands. The competition with my siblings for eggs was fierce.

My father usually took us to the Whitechurch House as a treat over Easter. The food was delicious, but of course we could barely eat anything nauseous with all of this chocolate. Dad was annoyed, it was not the time when people could afford to waste money, but he always forgave us.

The potato cake recipe is a real centerpiece for a special occasion. Sometimes I put salami, mortadella or smoked bacon in it. Here I suggest serving it with lamb. It is just as good alone, served hot, with a nice salad.

You don’t need to make goat cheese mousse to accompany the caponata, but it’s an extra-sophisticated entree if you do. Just use your favorite soft goat cheese instead if you’re not foaming.

Carrots can be served as a side dish, or add feta cheese and grilled sunflower seeds to make a vegetarian main dish with a complex and warm taste.

Potato, parmesan and red pepper cake. Photography: Harry Weir

POTATO, PARMESAN AND RED PEPPER CAKE

For four persons

Ingredients

2 red peppers, seeded and cut into 1 cm pieces

3 tablespoons olive oil

2 garlic cloves, thinly sliced

1 sprig of finely chopped rosemary

1 teaspoon smoked paprika

850g potatoes, peeled, boiled and drained

100g butter

150 ml milk

Salt and pepper

A pinch of nutmeg

150g freshly grated parmesan

4 eggs

1 ball of mozzarella, sliced

For the base and the top:

40g butter

4 tablespoons white breadcrumbs

Method

1 Preheat your oven to 200 degrees or gas mark 6.

2 Gently cook the red peppers with olive oil, garlic, rosemary and smoked paprika. Let them become soft and jammy. It will take about 15 minutes over low heat. Season and set aside.

3 While still warm, mash the potatoes with the butter and milk, salt, pepper and nutmeg. Let it cool down a bit. Beat the eggs and add to the potatoes, along with the Parmesan.

4 Butter a 20 cm cake mold of spring form and sprinkle with breadcrumbs. Pour more than half of the potato mixture into the box.

5 Layer the red peppers on top, then the mozzarella, then place the remaining potatoes on the peppers.

6 Smooth the potatoes with the back of a spoon.

seven Sprinkle on top of remaining breadcrumbs and sprinkle with butter.

8 Bake for 30 minutes, until golden and crisp. Let stand 10 minutes before unclipping the box.

ROASTED HERITAGE CARROTS, CARDAMOM AND Rosemary BUTTER

Ingredients

1 kg of mixed carrots, rubbed and cut into 3 cm pieces (or leave them whole so small; and if you can’t find heritage carrots, just use organic carrots)

50 ml olive oil

An inch-sized piece of ginger, peeled and grated.

100 ml of water

Salt and pepper

For the cardamom butter sauce:

1 orange juice

10 crushed cardamom pods

1 sprig of rosemary

200g cold butter, diced

Salt and pepper

A few sprigs of mint

Method

1 Preheat your oven to 185 degrees.

2 To roast the carrots, mix everything in a roasting pan, add the water and then roast for about 20 minutes until caramelized and cooked.

3 For the cardamom butter sauce, slowly reduce the orange juice by half, gently simmering with the cardamom and rosemary.

4 Stir in butter over low heat. Pass through a sieve and set aside.

5 To serve, reheat the carrots and divide them into bowls. Drizzle the butter sauce over the carrots, tear the mint leaves on top.

Goat cheese mousse with caponata bread salad. Photography: Harry Weir

GOAT CHEESE FOAM AND CAPONATA BREAD SALAD

For the goat mousse:

1 sachet of 12 g powdered gelatin

200g soft goat cheese

275g fresh cream

125 ml cream

1 tablespoon of honey

Salt and pepper

For the caponata bread salad:

2 slices of white bread cut into 1 cm cubes

5 tablespoons olive oil

1 eggplant, diced 1 cm

1 red onion, diced 1 cm

2 celery sticks, diced

1 red and 1 yellow pepper, seeded and diced

2 garlic cloves, chopped

400g canned Italian tomatoes

2 teaspoons of sugar

60 ml red wine vinegar

1 tablespoon capers

20 pitted black olives, coarsely chopped

½ bunch of basil leaves, torn

For the goat mousse:

1 Dissolve the gelatin in a little warm water.

2 Whisk the goat cheese in the crème fraîche and make it as smooth as possible.

3 In another bowl, whip the cream until a smooth peak, add the honey, salt and pepper.

4 Incorporate the cream and goat cheese mixture into the cream with the gelatin

5 Refrigerate for four hours.

For the caponata:

1 Bake the bread with a drizzle of olive oil until golden and crisp.

2 Slowly cook the eggplant, onion, celery, red and yellow pepper and garlic in olive oil for 15 minutes, until tender.

3 Add canned tomatoes, sugar and red wine vinegar. Reduce until thick and syrupy around the vegetables.

4 Add the capers and olives. Let cool, then season and add the basil leaves.

5 When ready to serve, fold the crusty bread and serve with the goat cheese mousse.

A word of advice – heat a spoon before picking up the goat cheese to give it a nice professional finish.