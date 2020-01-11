Loading...

January 11 (UPI) – A magnitude 6 aftershock shook Puerto Rico on Saturday morning, days after tremors caused widespread damage and power cuts to the island.

The earthquake was one of dozens that shook US territory this week, starting with a 5.8 magnitude earthquake on Monday and a stronger 6.4 magnitude earthquake on a Tuesday.

The epicenter of the Saturday earthquake was located about 14 km north of Indios and 24 km northeast of Ponce. It was about 6 miles deep.

The tremors of the week killed at least one person and damaged roads, bridges and power plants. A school in Agripina Seda collapsed and an iconic natural stone arch in Guayanilla, known as Punta Ventana or Window Point, fell.

About 20 percent of the island’s population was without electricity on Friday after a power plant damage. The Costa Sur power plant in Guayanilla, located near the epicenter of the largest quake, could be out of service for up to a year, according to Jose Ortiz of the Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority. Other facilities in the US state of Commonwealth must operate at full capacity to meet the island’s power needs.

Secretary of Health Alex Azar announced a public health emergency on Thursday and provided services to recipients of the Medicare, Medicaid, and child health program.