A man, 56 years old, dead and 35 years old, in a hospital after a horror disaster

One vehicle burst into flames after the collision of Seat Altea and Vauxhall Astra in Trafford, Greater Manchester (photo: ASP)

The man died and another was taken to hospital after a car accident in Greater Manchester.

Police were called after Seat Altea and Vauxhall Astra collided in Seymour Grove, Stretford, Trafford around 2.55 a.m. on Saturday.

One of the vehicles burst into flames during an incident that occurred near the intersection with Kings Road.

The 56-year-old man was declared dead at the scene of the incident and his family was informed.

A 56-year-old man was declared deceased at the scene (photo: ASP)

Another 35-year-old man was detained and taken to hospital (Photo: ASP)

Police call for information (Photo: ASP)

Another 35-year-old man was detained and taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Greater Manchester police are now calling for information.

Sergeant Andrew Page of the GMP Collision Investigation Unit said: “It was a catastrophic incident that tragically killed a person – our thoughts are with his family and friends.

“An investigation is underway and the officers are working hard to determine the full circumstances of the collision.

“If anyone has any information or footage from a car camera filmed in the area at the moment of collision or shortly before, please contact us as soon as possible, as this may help with our inquiries.”

Anyone who has information should contact the GMP Serious Collision Investigation Unit on 0161 856 4741, providing 314 from 04/04/2020.

You can also provide information to the anonymous charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

