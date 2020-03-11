A man brings a human hand home, asks his wife to cook it for dinner in Uttar Pradesh – News from India

In a bizarre incident, a man brought home a human hand allegedly from a nearby crematorium and asked his wife to cook it for dinner at a bijnor of Uttar Pradesh.

Seeing her hand cut, the woman fell unconscious. To her dismay, the woman woke up to find her husband, the accused, Sanjay, 32, preparing dinner to cook her own hand, after which she locked him inside and rushed out of the house.

She first informed her neighbor and then called the cops. The man, who is said to be an alcoholic, has been arrested.

The shocking incident, which happened on Monday in a bijnor in Tikkopur village, sent shockwaves to the area.

According to the initial probe, Sanjay went to the oppression and brought the meat from there. Sanjay’s wife was terrified after seeing the human hand and fingers in the pan. She fled the house, alarmed neighbors and called police.

Police also determined the man even attacked his father a few days ago. However, the matter was not reported to the police.

Station Station Officer (SHO) RC Sharma said, “We visited the man’s house and found the human body. Police have detained the accused. Prima facie, he brought it from the Ganges coast, where bodies were created. “

Meanwhile, Sanjay’s wife refused to return home.

