A man carrying a bogus 2 stabs in London and is gunned down

LONDON – A man with a bogus bomb attached to his body stabbed two people in a “terrorism-related” attack on a London street Sunday before he was shot dead by police, authorities said.

One stabbed victim was hospitalized with fatal injuries and the other suffered less serious injuries during the attack, which took place around 2 p.m. In the Streatham section, a combined residential and commercial area about 8 km south of central London, police said.

The officers responded quickly to the stab wounds due to an “active pro-terrorist operation” that was underway, said assistant deputy commissioner Lucy D’Orsi. The video of the scene appeared to show three plainclothes police in an undercover car making a quick stop and exiting with weapons.

D’Orsi said police believed the bloodshed was linked to Islamic extremism. She gave no details.

The drama far from central London marked a departure from the recent terrorist attacks in the British capital which took place near world famous monuments such as London Bridge and the Houses of Parliament.

D’Orsi said that the device attached to the assailant’s body was quickly identified as a hoax.

A third person was slightly injured, apparently by shards of glass.

Investigators gave no immediate details of the attacker. But police have declared the terrorism-related violence faster than they have done in similar cases in the past, suggesting that they may have information about it. And the police’s mention of an active counter-terrorism operation suggests that he may have been under surveillance.

D’Orsi said there was no “continuing danger” to the public, but that the area remained cordoned off while the investigation continued. The generally busy area was deserted as the public heeded the police’s requests to stay away.

The attack caused chaos and panic over what had been a typical Sunday afternoon, the streets filled with customers.

Karker Tahir said he was at work when he saw police chasing a man on Streatham High Road, the region’s main shopping district.

“They kept saying,” Stop! Stop! “Said Tahir.” But he didn’t stop, and then I saw that they had shot him three times. It was horrible to see him. The man was on the floor and it looked like he had something, which police said could be a device. The police came to us and said, “You have to leave the store because he has a bomb in his bag.” “

The images shared on social networks show a man lying on the sidewalk in front of a pharmacy. Emergency medical vehicles quickly invaded the street and helicopters flew over the sky.

“The circumstances are being assessed,” the metropolitan police tweeted. “The incident has been reported to be linked to terrorism.”

Bell Reberio-Addy, a member of Parliament representing Streatham, said the police assured him that it was an “isolated incident”.

Stephen Roberts, a former deputy commissioner of the Metropolitan Police, said that if the stabbing was perpetrated by a “self-starter” – someone acting alone – it means that any city in the country is vulnerable to a similar type of low-tech attack.

The bloodshed occurred just over two months after two people were stabbed to death near London Bridge by a man who had recently been released from prison, where he was serving a 16-year sentence for plotting a terrorist attack.

In November, the British authorities lowered the level of national terrorist threat to “substantial”, which means that an attack is considered likely. It is the third highest step in a five-step system used by the British authorities and marked the first time since August 2014 that the threat level was so low.

He was lowered because of the belief that the threat of British jihadists returning to the country from Syria had been reduced by events there, including the loss of territory of the Islamic State group.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson congratulated the police and rescue workers, and the Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, urged the community to face another attack.

“Terrorists seek to divide us and destroy our way of life,” he said. “Here in London, we will never let them succeed.”

