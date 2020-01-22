A man decides who Canelo faces next, it is NOT Oscar De La Hoya

Phil Jay 01/22/2020

📸 DAZN

Pound by pound, King Canelo Alvarez has finally given Billy Joe Saunders the green light, who is his next opponent, as WBN announced on Tuesday.

After years of testing and a recent change of promoter, it is the first time that Saunders has passed the consideration phase.

Saunders is now the early front runner and the most likely candidate to be in the opposite corner of Canelo on May 2 in Las Vegas.

Other than the British, the Mexican superstar doesn’t have too many other options.

Canelo has avoided Gennadiy Golovkin for a trilogy fight ever since he defeated him in rematch in late 2018. DAZN wants Golovkin to come next, but WBN expects the streamer to accept Saunders as their flagship for the first half of 2020.

Other thoughts are Demetrius Andrade, Dmitry Bivol or someone with a title belt. Only a few of these are currently contractually bound to DAZN between stable weights.

The cruiser weight may be too early for Canelo while Callum Smith is out of the race for a rematch with John Ryder.

Whatever happens, Oscar De La Hoya will promote the fight as head of Golden Boy Promotions. But the legend has no bearing on who Canelo actually faces.

This is all due to the “Cinnamon One” itself, as was the case when Canelo Rocky Fielding, Danny Jacobs and Sergey Kovalev chose.

GOLOVKIN III

“GGG” would probably be the fans’ first choice. But the Kazakh career as a four-time WBN fighter of the year is quickly running out.

Canelo is celebrating his 38th birthday this year and his win against Golovkin is very thin due to age. And without the pressure of pay-per-view, DAZN will not be able to take the third fight to the extreme.

Therefore, Canelo can work for another edition of Cinco De Mayo on the world-famous strip for which he is best suited.

Saunders is recognized at this stage and at the top of the list. Whether he wins the fight is another story.

CANELO – MAY 2020

The contenders

Billy Joe Saunders

Gennadiy Golovkin

Demetrius Andrade

Dmitry Bivol

Move cruiser weight

Fighters outside of DAZN

Phil Jay is the editor of World Boxing News. Auxiliary member of the Boxing Writers Association of America. Follow on Twitter @PhilDJay