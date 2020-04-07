A man fined for traveling from Nottingham to London to buy cheaper bread

The driver drove at M1 at 110 miles per hour with two children in the car (Photo: Tony Kyriacou / REX)

The driver was fined after he told officers that a three-hour drive from Nottingham to London bought bread “because it was 1 pound cheaper”.

The driver in question was traveling at 110 miles per hour on a 127-kilometer journey late Sunday evening when he was stopped on the M1 road northwards near junction 22.

He had two small children in the car when he was stopped by Leicestershire traffic police (LRPU) who asked him where he was going and why.

After informing officers that he went to buy a cheaper loaf of bread, he received a fine on the fixed penalty under the Road Traffic Act and a second fine on the basis of health protection regulations for 2020.

He told officers that bread is cheaper in London (photo: Tony Kyriacou / REX / SOPA Images / LightRocket by Getty)

In a tweet, the LRPU said: “I just stopped a car driving 110 miles per hour on the M1 north. Destination from Nottingham? To buy bread in London because it was 1 pound cheaper.

“He also had his 2 small children in the car! Reported to court. #thatcouldcostsomedough #StayAtHomeSaveLives ’.

A spokesman for Leicestershire said: “At around 22.40 on Sunday, a traffic police officer witnessed a vehicle traveling over the speed limit on the M1 road north.

“The vehicle was stopped shortly after junction 22.

“Drivers have been issued a permanent penalty based on traffic regulations and another permanent penalty pursuant to health protection regulations 2020.”

Driving 127 miles would take up to three hours (Photo: SOPA Images / LightRocket via Getty)

He added: “Given the speed they were supposedly driving, the driver would automatically be reported to court.”

People who break the blocking rules can be fined £ 60 and potentially another fine for £ 120 for the second offense, and the penalty for double violations for additional violations.

The incident follows reports of a man who was fined EUR 135 after attempting to move from France to Spain to “buy cheap cigarettes.”

Apparently he was discovered by “the local mountain rescue service in the Pyrenees,” exhausted, trembling, cold and lost “, who then took him on Twitter to” once again “remind people to” stay at home. “

Another driver was forced to pay at the end of March, when he ignored the blocking rules to raise 15 pounds, and the wife in the trunk of the car on the way back, because she could not fit in the vehicle.

Northwest police on the highway said the couple went from Coventa to Salford – 112 miles – to collect windows purchased on eBay, and the driver received a TOR for the crime.

