A man from Boston first confirmed a coronavirus case in the state

BOSTON (WPRI) – According to the Massachusetts Department of Public Health (DPH), a man who recently returned from Wuhan, China, is the first confirmed case in the condition of a person with the coronavirus.

DPH and the Boston Public Health Commission (BPHC) were informed of the positive test results late Friday evening by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

According to officials, the man, who was only identified at the age of 20 and lives in Boston, sought medical treatment immediately after returning home. He has been isolated since then and will remain so until the health authorities approve it.

Those who have come into contact with the man have been identified and are monitored for signs of symptoms.

According to the DPH release, coronavirus has resulted in thousands of confirmed human infections in more than 20 countries, with over 99% of cases occurring in China. To date, eight cases have been confirmed in the United States: three in California, two in Illinois and one each in Massachusetts, Washington State and Arizona.

According to state health agencies, the risk to the general public from the coronavirus in Massachusetts remains low.