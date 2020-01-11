A man has animated “Sleeping Beauty” to create an unforgettable wedding proposal

Loading...

An illustrator, a hopeless romantic he described, and a room full of editors literally made a man’s proposal to his high school sweetheart the perfect picture.

Filmmaker Lee Loechler worked with an Australian illustrator for six months to encourage himself and his girlfriend Sthuthi David to fake their favorite Disney film “Sleeping Beauty”.

“It’s not every day that you can make a proposal to your high school sweetheart,” Loechler wrote on Instagram. “The only thing better than seeing the smartest person I know absolutely amazed is knowing that we can ever live happily ever after.”

It happened on December 30th at the Coolidge Corner Theater in the couple’s hometown in Brookline, Massachusetts. David, a medical assistant at the University of Virginia at Charlottesville, and Loechler, who lives and works in Los Angeles, were at home during the holidays.

Loechler told CNN that he initially thought about the idea of ​​a proposal when he spoke to another friend about his friend’s proposal. Fortunately for Loechler, it was not the right move for his friend.

After he and David talked about marriage and knew the time was right, the same proposal came to the fore. But there was one big problem: your favorite film was animated.

“Many illustrators said no, it was too big, they were on the waiting list too long or they were already too busy,” said Löchler.

Then he found the illustrator Kayla Coombs on Instagram. She portrays a couple and restores the Disney aesthetic he needed. The two spoke in April 2019 and she was fully on board.

Now that the animation was on, all he had to do was take David to a theater.

“I knew if I invited her to a” Sleeping Beauty “show she knew something was going on,” he said.

He called the Coolidge Corner Theater to rent a screening room, and although it is difficult to get past them, the theater couldn’t say no.

“Lee’s suggestion seemed too cool to be missed and we were thrilled to be part of it,” said Mark Anastasio of the Coolidge Corner Theater.

Loechler has subscribed to the theater’s email list to receive examples of upcoming performances. After receiving a few emails, he created a copy that announced the fake screening of the film.

He sent a fake email to David’s mother, who then told her daughter that she had “bought” tickets for her family to attend the show while David was at home – and that she would get one for Loechler when he was also wanted to come.

“Much to my delight, she called me a few days later and invited me to come up with her own surprise proposal,” said Löchler.

Knowing that a room full of friends and family was too obvious, Loechler wrote on the subreddit in Boston that volunteers should attend the demonstration and then promised “a free demonstration of most of the sleeping beauty”, food and drink Celebrate and “a successful entry into the annals of ‘We did it, Reddit!’ “

“We got her friends and family back in the way and filled the room with people she would not recognize,” said Löchler.

The suggestion began during a central scene in “Sleeping Beauty” when Prince Phillip woke Princess Aurora with a kiss.

As the couple watched, David became visibly confused as the characters’ hair and skin tones changed. It became clear that these are animated versions of the couple.

On the screen, the new Prince Phillip Löchler appears to be throwing a ring that Löchler pretended to catch. Then he got on one knee and suggested to his amazed girlfriend.

“I love you with all my heart, including all of its ventricles, atria, and valves,” said Löchler in the video before clarifying to those who might not know, “she is a cardiologist.”

“Oh my god, these poor people!” David exclaimed before Loechler informed her that they were going with everything.

David said “yes” and added that she thought something was wrong with the film.

The end of the picture book begins when Prince Phillip and Princess Aurora (as Loechler and David) live happily.

Something like that.

Color bars and hues appear on the screen before the text labeled “Alt 2: Sthuthi says No.” is displayed. There were some very sad, crying dwarves. David laughed, however.

“Hey Riley, can you kill it?” Loechler shouted to the side of the room. “She said yes.'”

After the demonstration, the couple, family, and redditors went out to party on pizza and beer.

It was only when they were back in Loechler’s parents’ house that the seriousness of the proposal for David began.

He had asked the illustrator to take notes and make time-lapse videos along the way.

“Animation is so much work, just for the few seconds you see on the screen,” said Loechler.

He added his own elements from the months-long process and edited them into a making-of function that he showed her family.

“At some point she looked at me with those eyes,” he said. “And I’ll never forget the look on her face.”