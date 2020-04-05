A man has been arrested, charged with fleeing a former Syracuse home

Posted: Apr 5, 2020 / 09:29 AM EDT / Updated: Apr 5, 2020 / 09:29 AM EDT

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – A man has been arrested and charged after Syracuse police say he stormed his ex-girlfriend’s home and threatened her now boyfriend.

Police responded to the home on Vine Street, near James Street Saturday at 8:30 p.m. after a woman called 911 following an argument.

Investigations revealed that Steven Jamison, 27, went to the victim’s home, where a dispute broke out between his current boyfriend and Jamison, according to a police report.

At one point during the argument, police said Jamison displayed a gun and threatened his ex-girlfriend.

After displaying the weapon, Jamison reportedly went outside the scene several times, killing anyone who had fled to another building and fled the area.

Police said there were several children in the home where Jamison and the woman lived together.

Jamison was later found at a home on Avery Avenue where he was arrested.

Jamison was charged with felony possession of a weapon in the second degree, unlawful in the first degree, three counts of endangering a child’s welfare in contempt and contempt for a misdemeanor.

He is being held at the Onondaga County Justice Center.

