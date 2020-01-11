A man infected with a mysterious virus in China dies after the outbreak

Loading...

SHANGHAI – A 61-year-old man died of pneumonia in an outbreak of an unidentified virus in central China’s Wuhan City, while seven others were in critical condition, Wuhan health officials said on Saturday.

The pathogen was diagnosed in a total of 41 people. Preliminary laboratory tests, cited by Chinese state media earlier this week, indicated a new type of coronavirus, the Wuhan City Health Commission said on its website.

Two of them were discharged from the hospital and the rest are in a stable condition, while 739 people believed to be in close contact with the patients were released.

The man who died was a regular buyer in the fish market who had previously been diagnosed with abdominal tumors and chronic liver diseases.

Treatments did not improve his symptoms after he was hospitalized and he died on Thursday evening when his heart failed.

The Commission added that no new cases have been identified since January 3.

The Wuhan health agency also said the patients were mainly sellers and buyers at a city fish market, and that no medical personnel had been infected and no clear evidence of human-to-human transmission had been found.

The World Health Organization announced on Thursday that a newly emerging member of the viral family that has caused fatal severe airway syndrome (SARS) and Middle East airway syndrome (MERS) could be the cause of the current outbreak.

Corona viruses are a large family of viruses that can cause infections ranging from colds to SARS. Some of the virus types cause less serious illnesses, while others, like the one that causes MERS, are far more serious.

The outbreak occurs before the New Year holidays in late January when many of the 1.4 billion Chinese travel to their hometowns or abroad. The Chinese government is expecting 440 million passengers by rail and another 79 million passengers by plane, officials said on Thursday.

The Wuhan health agency’s statement also urged the public to take more precautionary measures against infectious diseases, saying it is driving tests to diagnose the pathogen and has completed nucleic acid testing on Friday.

LATEST ASIA-PACIFIC STORIES