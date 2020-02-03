A man killed with a whim in a dispute over a parking lot in Lower Hutt

A man who fatally shot an unknown man in a supermarket parking lot dispute said that the victim had simply entered his head.

Emilio Richard Mac Tanirau Whaanga today pleaded guilty to manslaughter before the Wellington High Court in connection with the December 3 incident.

The 55-year-old victim, whose name remains to be remembered, took a day off to drive his elderly mother to several appointments.

Meanwhile, Tanirau Whaanga, 23, had tried to buy diapers for her 1-year-old child and had previously visited another supermarket to find that they were out of stock.

The two sides went to the Countdown parking lot on Knights Rd in Lower Hutt around 11:30 am, according to the summary of the facts.

The victim had his mother’s wheelchair in the trunk and had his parking permit for the disabled in the front windshield. He intended to park in a space for the disabled, but they were busy. Instead, he parked in a park reserved for parents.

There are no regulations in Lower Hutt prohibiting anyone from parking in the parent’s park.

The victim left his mother in the car so that he could get in and buy lunch for them, and get his medication from the pharmacy in the Queensgate Mall. She couldn’t get out of the car without help.

Tanirau Whaanga stopped near the victim’s car for a while before continuing and parking in a nearby vacant location.

He then went to the victim, yelled at him and pointed to the victim’s car.

“As seen on CCTV, the victim began to use hand gestures that indicated that he was explaining something,” said the summary of the facts.

“The victim pointed to the disabled parking lots and his vehicle in an attempt to explain his reason for parking in the parents’ parking lot with a mobility license, and the fact that his mother was in the car with him.”

Tanirau Whaanga closed the space between them, entering “the victim’s personal space” and making him back away. They spoke for a few more seconds.

“The accused, still in the victim’s personal space, moved back with his left foot and changed his weight on his right foot.

“He extended his arms out of his body and pushed his head forward, hitting the victim’s head, fully connecting with the victim’s head.”

The victim was immediately knocked unconscious and fell to the ground.

Tanirau Whaanga immediately turned away, arms still extended and strode into the store. He briefly turned to look at where the victim was unconscious before continuing to follow his partner and child to the supermarket.

Members of the public rushed to the aid of the victim, but he remained unresponsive and suffered approximately 15 minutes of seizure.

About two minutes after the whim, Tanirau Whaanga returned from the supermarket.

“[He] walked past the victim and the audience without stopping or paying attention to the scene,” said the summary.

Tanirau Whaanga got into his car and started backing up until he realized he was blocked by a taxi. He got out and asked the taxi driver to move his car. At that time, a member of the public intervened and told Tanirau Whaanga to stay where he was because the police were on the way.

Tanirau Whaanga agreed to stay where he was and was arrested when the police arrived at the scene.

The victim was transported to hospital with multiple skull fractures and was removed from the survival system the next day. He died from injuries caused by Whaanga.

According to the summary, Tanirau Whaanga told the police that he had “backed away” and that the victim had entered his head. He also said that he thought the victim would attack him.

“The accused expressed regret for the incident, wondering if it would have an impact on his future employment prospects,” said the summary.

At the time of the attack, he was sentenced to one year intensive surveillance for intentionally injuring another person.

Tanirau Whaanga will be sentenced in April.

