A man or woman crushed although strolling on tracks in Sunnyvale is the first Caltrain fatality of 2020 – Up News Facts San Francisco

SUNNYVALE (Up Information Details SF) – A man or woman walking alongside the Caltrain tracks at the Lawrence station in Sunnyvale was overwhelmed and killed on a Sunday morning on Sunday, authorities mentioned.

Caltrain’s first dying in 2020 happened around nine: 38 a.m. There were no accidents in any of the 64 passengers aboard the train.

Emergency personnel are in place and trains prevent at the incident place, the company claimed.

The northbound trains resumed operations close to 10: 18 a.m.

