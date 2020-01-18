A man took over an airport monitor to play video games until the officials told him the game was over.

Most airport travelers who have the time open a book, rummage on their phone, or take a nap. Others will make things even better.

A man traveling across Portland International Airport in Oregon on Thursday was caught playing a video game on one of the airport’s video monitors.

“I couldn’t believe it. They have all these monitors there and he’s playing a video game,” said Stefan Dietz, who captured the moment and tweeted it. According to Dietz, the player even seemed to be talking to other players through a headset.

A map of the airport is usually displayed on the monitor, showing travelers where restaurants and pools are located. But at 4:30 a.m., airport spokeswoman Kama Simonds passed the man and his PlayStation 4 instead.

The game he appeared to be playing after connecting it to the monitor was the popular Battle Royale game Apex Legends. CNN was unable to identify the passenger.

Airport officials approached the man and asked him to disconnect the game from the monitor. They received an answer that they had not quite expected. “He politely asked the staff if he could end his game,” said Simonds.

The airport officials said no, so it was a game over for the passenger who followed this.

“We would like travelers to be plugged into our electrical outlets, but just ask them not to plug any other outlets,” said Simonds.