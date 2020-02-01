A man was found unconscious on a street in Elm Park in Havering

A man was found unconscious in Elm Park in the early hours of the morning, which prompted the police to initiate an investigation.

The man, who is in his 60s, has been rushed to Havering from an East London hospital and we are unsure of his condition at this time.

It is not currently known how he got there, but MyLondon is in contact with the Metropolitan Police to find out what happened.

Police spokesmen said: “Police were called by the London Ambulance Service (LAS) at around 1:00 am on Saturday February 1 to report an unconscious man at Ennerdale Avenue at the junction with Rosewood Avenue, in Elm Park, Havering.

“Road closures have been put in place. They have now been lifted.

“The man, in his sixties, was taken to a hospital in East London and his close relatives were informed.

“We are awaiting an update on his condition.”

If you know or have seen anything that may be related to this incident, please contact us by emailing lucy.skoulding@reachplc.com.

