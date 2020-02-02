A man was shot and killed in a terrorist incident in London after several people stabbed him to death

A man was shot dead by armed officers in London. The police have classified the incident as terrorist.

A screenshot from a video taken with permission from the @gullyyt Twitter feed of an armed police officer on Streatham High Road. (AAP)

It is believed that at least two people were injured before the man was killed shortly after 2:00 p.m. (1:00 a.m.CET) on a busy street in Streatham, southwest of the city.

The city police tweeted details of the violence and said they are waiting for updates on the conditions of the victims.

“At this stage, it is believed that a number of people have been stabbed,” the police said.

“The circumstances are being examined. The incident was classified as terrorist.”

Local student Gulled Bulhan said the shootout was in front of a pharmacy on Streatham High Road.

“I was just crossing the street when I saw that a man with a machete and silver canisters on his chest was being chased by a supposedly undercover police officer – as if in plain clothes,” the 19-year-old told the PA to the agency.

“The man was then shot. I think I heard three shots, but I don’t really remember.

A map shows the location of Streatham in London. (Google Maps)

“Then I ran to the library to get myself to safety.

“I saw a load of ambulances and armed police officers from the library.”

Bulhan said people started running to nearby shops after the incident.

“We were all instructed by the armed police to stay indoors until we were evacuated,” he said.

The London Ambulance Service said it had a number of resources involved in an incident on Streatham High Road.