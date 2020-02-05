A man who attacked 3 people with a machete in Kings Co. identified by the authorities

KINGS COUNTY, California (KFSN) – Just before 8:00 am Tuesday morning, Kings County MPs were called to the Houston Avenue & First Place neighborhood in Home Garden.

It was there that a man, identified as Dominque Anderson, 26, assaulted three people with a machete.

MPs parked on Houston and confronted Anderson, who was armed with a knife, on First Place, telling him to get out and drop the gun.

But Sheriff officials say he did not listen to and charge the police with the knife. An MP then shot him.

After being shot, Anderson stood up, grabbed the machete and charged the MPs again. Authorities say several shots were fired at Anderson and that he died at the scene.

“He tried to kill three people,” said Kings County Sheriff Mark Bevens’ commander. “I tried to kill three people before I tried to kill the police this morning.”

Bevens says the suspect attacked two men and a woman with a machete. At least one was hit in the head and all were taken to hospital.

Family members told Action News that one of the victims was Anderson’s brother.

“It’s hard to believe this happened,” says Jose Gonzalez.

Gonzalez says he was sitting in his car when he saw the MP aim and shoot Anderson. He thinks he heard seven or eight shots and saw Anderson fall to the ground.

Gonzalez later learned that he may have attacked people with the machete.

“It seems weird that he would have a gun like this,” said Gonzalez. “I don’t know what caused it, what triggered it or anything.”

Gonzalez has already seen Anderson and thinks he was homeless and had mental health issues.

“He was still talking to himself, but he was doing his own business, you know,” said Gonzalez.

The family members agree that Anderson was left alone and add that he was a good person.

But they say he hasn’t acted like him for years.

Authorities identified the three victims as Anderson’s brother, Jamal Anderson, Eric Hawthorne and Jennifer Angelucci. They were transported to Kaweah Delta Medical Center and should be fine.

The sheriff’s office says they will conduct their own investigation into the deputy’s shooting.

Editor’s note: The video above is from an earlier broadcast.

Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All rights reserved.

.