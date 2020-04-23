A man who lost his testicle to cancer at just 18 years old will become a dad

Dexter and Morgan are expecting their first child now (photo: PA Real Life / Collect)

When Dexter Gurney-Paddick from Bicester, Oxfordshire was 18 years old, he was diagnosed with testicular cancer.

He had to have surgery to remove the right testicle and then required exhaustive chemotherapy as the disease spread to his stomach.

In addition to the suffering the disease had on his physical health, there was mental stress that these procedures – and changes in his life – caused Dexter’s testicular cancer, especially after he had recovered.

25-year-old Dexter says: “

When everything became clear in January 2018, it was the best feeling.

“But from that moment my mental health got worse. I began to experience many PTSD symptoms, such as negative thoughts and experiencing what I went through.

“I felt a mixture of constant worry and fear. If something were wrong with me, I would think it was cancer and I would die.

“I started to think that the only thing I decided to do was beat the cancer.

“I knew I should be proud of it, but I felt I had achieved nothing else in my life. If I fell in this way of thinking, it would ruin everything. “

During this dark period in his life he met the love of his life, 23-year-old commercial assistant Morgan Biggs.

They met at the gym and became a couple in February 2019, when Dexter said that Morgan had helped him understand that he “had a future.”

“She was very patient with me and we started planning a family,” says Dexter.

“Chemotherapy can affect fertility, so I’m lucky we were able to conceive and we expect our first child in September.”

Dexter has a new lease of life (Photo: PA Real Life / Collect)

Not only are they expecting a child, but the couple are planning to get married after the blockade ends.

Their planned June wedding was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, so they now want to tie a knot next year at a relative’s Morgan farm in Piddington, Oxfordshire.

It was not an easy journey.

Dexter says: “Removing the kernel seemed humiliating. I definitely felt paranoid about women, although they probably didn’t care.

“At first I was worried about being intimate with someone. Being 18-year-old with one kernel is not the easiest thing, but it’s a thing of the past.

“I have my days when I look in the mirror and I can’t deal with looking at my scars, but on other days I look at them and think they are amazing and that I should be proud of them.”

When Dexter was first diagnosed in 2012, he describes this feeling as “as in the ads you see for charity.”

“Everything has become foggy. I was fully aware of what the consultant was saying, but it was very surreal – he continued.

In addition to surgery on the testicles, he must perform surgery on the abdomen to remove the full tumor (photo: PA Real Life / Collect)

The initial testicle removal surgery began just five days after this ultrasound scan, but the harder part was yet to come.

Dexter told about his experience with chemotherapy, saying, “

I was very arrogant about chemotherapy. I was young, fit and healthy, I thought I was invincible. I thought I just felt a little tired and I would lose my hair, but that’s absolutely wrong.

“At first my symptoms were vomiting, but then I got really bad hiccups that would make me cry. I would have them non-stop for hours and they would really hurt my stomach. “

The mental fight against shaving hair and going through dark thoughts was extremely difficult for a former dance student.

Further procedures were followed and Dexter developed the OCD.

He says: “I would do weird things, for example, if I hadn’t made a decent bed, I would have thought I would somehow get cancer. There was no logic behind it.

“Everything I did had to be even numbers, for example, if I hadn’t put two feet on the curb while crossing the road, I would have thought I would have cancer and would have to go back to do it again.”

“It really affected my life. I saw an advisor but I had a problem admitting that I had a problem. “

However, when he met Morgan, many of the psychological symptoms, which he eased a bit, thanks to the support he has.

“Morgan is very caring and forgiving about my mental health and always knows what to do and say when I’m feeling weak,” said Dexter.

“She is beautiful and has a personality that suits her!”

Dexter wants young men to know that they shouldn’t be ashamed that they go to the doctor to examine the testicles, or are afraid of the prospect of removing the testicle like him.

He said, “People hear cancer and connect it to death, but they shouldn’t. Cancer, especially testicular cancer, does not have to be a death sentence.

“I was terrified, so I started to see a doctor, but don’t wait like me.

“The worst thing for me was chemotherapy, without removing the testicle, so if I could avoid it by going to the doctor earlier, I would.

‘Life is so short. Every day I’m lucky I’m still here. I have a lot to see and I’m excited about the future. “

