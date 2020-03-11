A man who made a gun with a police officer during a riot in Delhi has been remanded in custody – News from India

A Delhi local court has sent a man, who allegedly pointed a gun at a police officer during last month’s riots in the district’s national capital, north-east district, on 14-day custody, ANI reported.

According to the news agency, Mohammad Shahrukh has been presented before a Karkardooma court after previously completing his three-day detention.

Last Saturday, the court allowed police three more days of Mohammad Shahrukh’s detention. Police have been extended custody of Shahrukh after he was given a judge before the end of four days of detention amid high security, according to a PTI report.

Shahrukh, 23, whose footage shows him firing an armed Delhi police officer, police officer Deepak Dahi during a communal riot, who went on social media was arrested on March 3 from Shamli Uttar Pradesh district.

A resident of Ghonda in northeast Delhi could be seen pointing a gun at a police officer on Jaffrabad-Maujpur road on February 24.

He then kept a gun at home and fled the city in a car, police said. A gun aimed at a police officer’s head during communal violence was pulled from his home last Friday.

According to police, after Shahrukh was seen on news channels after the incident, he changed his mind and fled to Punjab. He then moved to Bareilly in UP before hiding out at a friend’s house in Shamli, state.

Uttar Pradesh police have also arrested an alleged drug dealer suspected of aiding Shahrukh.

The gun, a quality semi-automatic weapon used by Shahrukh, was purchased from Munger in Bihar, police said.

Police have registered a case against him under the relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and gun law.

(With agency input)

.