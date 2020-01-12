A man who wrote “SOS” in the snow saved after 23 days in the Alaskan wilderness: VIDEO

Loading...

ANCHORAGE, Alaska – A man whose burned out Alaskan cabin was rescued after spending 23 days at sub-zero temperatures and scribbling “SOS” in the snow.

Alaska State Troopers said Tyson Steele, 30, was picked up in good health on Friday in an area 32 km from the nearest town, Skwentna, with a population of 35.

Temperatures in Skwentna, 70 miles northwest of Anchorage, peaked at 6 degrees Sunday, according to AccuWeather.

The soldiers responded to a request for a check on Steele’s well-being after his family said they hadn’t heard from him for weeks. The rescue video shows the stranded 30-year-old boy waving the arms of the trooper helicopter as he circles the “SOS” signal stamped in the snow.

Once Steele was transported to safety – and asked for “a long-dreamed McDonald’s combo meal # 2” – he told the soldiers that his cabin burned down in mid-December, killing his beloved chocolate lab Phil, six years old. Phil.

“And the worst of it – I can still survive 23 days – but my dog ​​was there, asleep by my side,” he said.

Steele said he survived by recovering the greasy jumpsuit from his hangar to warm up and using salvaged tarps and scrap wood to build a dome-like tent shelter around the wood stove that once heated his home.

He also managed to find a few boxes of “plastic-smoked” beans and peanut butter for their livelihood.

He said he now plans to return to Salt Lake City to live with his family.

“They have a dog and it would be therapy,” he said.

CLICK HERE to read Steele’s full story in her own words.

Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All rights reserved.

.