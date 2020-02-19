[a-man’s-died-right-after-collapsing-close-to-carshalton-superior-avenue]

We will use your e-mail tackle only for sending you newsletters. Make sure you see ourPrivacy Noticefor specifics of your knowledge defense legal rights Invalid E-mail

A gentleman has died right after collapsing on a side avenue off Carshalton Significant Avenue.

Unexpected emergency providers rushed to the scene right after it was noted soon after nine.30pm on Tuesday (February 18) that a guy experienced been injured.

They discovered the man, in his late 50s, collapsed in the highway and took him to hospital.

A spokesperson for the Metropolitan Police explained: “Law enforcement are working with an unexplained loss of life in Sutton.

“Officers had been identified as by London Ambulance Service to Beacon Grove, in Carshalton.

“A male, aged in his late 50s, was documented to have collapsed and been found wounded.

“The guy was taken to a South London hospital the place he died on Wednesday, February 19.

“His up coming-of-kin have been informed.

“A forensic scene was set in place although officers investigated the situations.

“The loss of life is at the moment not staying treated as suspicious. The inquiry is getting led by detectives from the South Location Command Device.”

Did you know the guy who regrettably died? If you would like to shell out tribute to him remember to email [email protected]